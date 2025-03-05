Abu Dhabi, UAE – Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL), a leading provider of integrated aerospace and defense services in the UAE, signed multi-year partnership with Thales Emarat Technologies (Thales) to enhance Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) support and explore opportunities for further cooperation in fostering development for the defense and aerospace sector in the UAE.

Under the terms of this four-year agreement, Thales and GAL will explore ways to improve and strengthen support for the MPA platform currently in service within the UAE forces, in particular, the supply and implementation of resources needed to improve operational availability. Both parties will also discuss the prospect of offering new systems for both existing and new MPA platforms.

Furthermore, together, they have also reinforced their commitment to employee skills development with their cooperation on GAL’s recently launched “Next 50 Initiative,” a multi-year program aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of aspiring Emirati aerospace professionals by offering specialized training on aircraft engine maintenance, avionics, engineering principles, and operational best practices. Thales will support the initiative with extensive training and on-site education at their global facilities.

Mahmood Alhay Alhameli, Chief Executive Officer at GAL commented, “Partnering with Thales allows us to combine our expertise and capabilities to further collaborate on the digitalization of operations related to mission systems and maintenance and support solutions for MPA platforms. Looking towards the future, our cooperation in training the next generation of talent ensures that at GAL, we are continuously equipping and advancing capabilities for the defense and aerospace sector in the UAE.

Abdelhafid Mordi, Chief Executive Officer of Thales Emarat Technologies and Thales in the UAE went on to say, “We’re very proud to be partnering GAL. I am confident that we will not only improve response time and flexibility, but also readiness. Thales is celebrating 50 years in the UAE this year, and it is the trust that our partners have in us for the integration of trusted innovation, high-tech manufacturing, and localized knowledge transfer that ensures we’re directly contributing to the UAE’s national security objectives.”

About GAL

Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) is a leading provider of integrated aerospace and defense services, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Established in 2007 and 100% UAE-owned, GAL is the core service provider for the UAE Ministry of Defense and hold several maintenance and service contracts across the region. With a team of over 5,000 employees from 71 nationalities, GAL offers a wide range of military-specific support services including maintenance, overhaul, and inspections to ensure the operator’s assets are at peak mission readiness.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies specialized in three business domains: Defence, Aerospace and Cyber & Digital. It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key innovation areas such as AI, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, cloud technologies and 6G.

Thales has close to 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2023, the Group generated sales of €18.4 billion.

About Thales Emarat Technologies (TET)

Thales Emarat Technologies (TET) is a strategic defence asset, committed to facilitating sustainable technology transfer while fostering the creation of local jobs and developing local talent. The long-term vision for TET is to establish itself as a trade and export hub catering to the broader region.

TET features three centres of excellence: Radar, Defence Services, and Digital. Through these centres, TET is focused on developing sovereign capabilities in radar systems, cybersecurity, and various digital activities.