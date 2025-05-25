Dubai, UAE – Gainz, the UAE-based financial technology startup, proudly announces the successful closing of its 7-figure USD pre-seed investment round, structured as a mix of equity and debt.

The round was led by Antler MENAP, Lithium Holdings, and Eleventh Invest Inc, with additional participation from a diverse group of high-net-worth investors across the region.

This milestone marks the beginning of a breathtaking journey and a bold step forward to reshape a Shariah compliant alternative financing for underserved SMEs across the GCC.

The investment reflects strong conviction in both the founding team’s track record—with prior exits and deep expertise in fintech and venture building—and the clear $200B+ financing gap SMEs face in the region.

“When the Gainz founding team joined our Riyadh-based cohort in October 2024, and as they successfully navigated our rigorous qualification, vetting, and assessment processes. From the outset, it was clear they were a standout team—highly aligned, mission-driven, and committed to solving a critical challenge for SMEs across the MENA region. As we watched them progress and shape their vision, we saw not only strong potential but also the capacity for real regional impact. At Antler, we are proud to be among their earliest backers and remain confident in their ability to build something truly transformative.”

Romain Assuncao, Partner, Antler MENAP

Gainz, founded in December-24, by Shehab Mokhtar & Sherif Abdelaty, Egyptian serial entrepreneurs with track record of building, scaling and exiting multiple companies across different industries over the past 20 years, aiming to reintroduce the working capital financing to SMEs across the region, allowing individuals innovative products that helps them earn lucrative returns on their investments, with low-entry thresholds by crowdfunding.

About Gainz

Gainz Financial Technologies is a fintech platform focused on democratizing SME financing across the GCC through AI-powered underwriting, Shariah-compliant structures, and investment opportunities for everyday investors. With a focus on financial inclusion, regulatory alignment, and technology-driven access, Gainz aims to become the region’s go-to platform for alternative credit…And the mission is straightforward: “Empower SMEs to scale with speed, while allowing individuals and retail investors access to short-tenor, high-yield opportunities starting from $500”, This lowered threshold eases the investment decision and facilitates the route to greater financial returns as passive income. Making private credit an accessible asset class for all, not just the elite.

“As we build our presence across the GCC, we remain laser-focused on financial inclusion, regulatory compliance, and delivering value to both SMEs and investors”—Founders

Users can now start sharing growth routes and profit margins with pre-vetted SMEs by simply logging on to Gainz and kicking-off their investment journey now.

“Investment facilitation and reshaping with special focus on individuals and busy professionals has always been a clear untapped opportunity. We've seen it, realized how big it can grow, and how we can transform this opportunity into a great financial inclusion and financial freedom cornerstone. This is when we decided to build Gainz” says Shehab Co-Founder & CEO.

Sherif, Co-Founder & COO adds “While small and medium enterprises (SMEs) serve as the driving force behind economic growth across the MENA region, they continue to face significant challenges in accessing the financial resources necessary to scale. Traditional lending processes remain largely outdated and manual, often requiring between two to four months for loan approvals—delaying critical access to capital and limiting growth potential. Gainz is transforming this landscape by enabling companies to launch working capital financing campaigns within minutes. Through our streamlined digital platform, businesses can secure the funding they need within days, eliminating the inefficiencies of conventional fundraising and loan application procedures. This innovation empowers SMEs to focus on what matters most—growing and scaling their operations.”