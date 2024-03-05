ABU DHABI, UAE – G42, the leading UAE-based artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing holding technology company, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in UAE™ for 2024 by the Great Place To Work® Middle East for a second consecutive year in the Top Large workplaces category.

Over the past years, G42 has become a homegrown technology leader, operating at the forefront of AI development and innovation in the UAE and beyond. Through its R&D efforts, success of its portfolio companies, and partnerships with leading technology players, including OpenAI, Microsoft, and Cerebras, G42 has become an attractive place to work for top talent from across the world. One of the key components of its success has also been the focus on diversity, with 83 nationalities, 30% female talent and strong emphasis on Emiratization, with 10% of workforce being Emirati.

As the competition for Great Place to Work® status intensifies each year, the company said it is thrilled to maintain its position. This year, Great Place to Work® evaluated three times the number of companies versus last year, illustrating G42’s competitive edge in this category. Based on an independent and anonymous sampling of G42 employees, the survey showed a 3% increase this year in the number of employees endorsing G42 as their employer of choice.

Commenting on the recognition, Maymee Kurian, Group Chief Human Capital and Culture Officer, G42 said: “The consistent recognition by Great Place to Work® Institute reflects our continuous commitment to fostering a workplace culture where innovation and employee well-being are paramount. The increase in our employees vouching for G42 highlights the positive impact of our initiatives and the trust we have built within our team.

G42’s dedication to unforgettable and distinctive employee experiences stands as a testament to its commitment to growth. Through a multitude of new initiatives, introduced every year, it has cultivated an environment where innovation, engagement, continuous learning, development, and the holistic well-being of employees can flourish. For example, initiatives like “Pathfinders” provide mentorship for career growth, “Everest for those who Dare” offers simulated training, emphasizing teamwork in high-stakes scenarios and “Wellbeing” at G42 includes a number of activities covering physical, mental, and financial wellness.

Now in its 26th year, the Great Places to Work® certification is a testament to comprehensive measures of workplace culture and talent management practices. It is based on a confidential survey with employees to assess the company based on their personal experiences. Great Places to Work® uses a Trust Model, which is used on a global scale as a definitive standard to describe a great workplace. The model analyzes various factors between management and employees including credibility, respect, pride, camaraderie, and fairness. The surveys are conducted with complete confidentiality as well as an audit of management and HR practices. The lists represent a diverse number of industries, including logistics, technology, finance, media, retail, fashion, FMCG, hospitality, healthcare and manufacturing.

