Strategic MoU inked during the UAE Business Forum in Bali, Indonesia on the sidelines of annual G20 meeting

Abu Dhabi:— As part of its commitment to strengthen its clinical genomics capabilities and collaborate with global leaders in the domain, G42 Healthcare – a leading Abu Dhabi based AI health-tech company, has announced a strategic MOU with Indonesia’s health tech DNA company, Asa Ren Pte Ltd.

The MOU between G42 Healthcare and Asa Ren is aimed at developing and enhancing genomic sequencing, bioinformatics capabilities and digital health solutions to support the Indonesian Government’s National Genomics Initiatives and the digitalization of the healthcare sector. The entities aim to develop a joint proposal to the Indonesian government to support and expand the electronic health passport, health data analysis, and genomic biobank.

In his comments on the collaboration, Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare said: “G42 Healthcare is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation with world leaders in the healthcare sector. We have collaborated with global companies to offer impactful solutions across the healthcare value chain. Our partnership with Asa Ren will enable support of the national genomics initiatives and realize the shared vision of delivering comprehensive genome data, biological insights, and healthcare outcomes for personalized and preventive healthcare delivery in Indonesia.”

Aloysius Liang, CEO of Asa Ren, said: “Our partnership with G42 Healthcare will help to drive a transformation in Indonesia’s genomic industry and elevate the entire healthcare and biotech ecosystem to deliver long-term value with both G42 Healthcare and Asa Ren’s combined technologies and expertise.”

G42 Healthcare operates the Middle East region’s largest Omics Centre of Excellence which leverages advanced sequencing technologies for short and long reads, making it a partner of choice for governments, research institutes, hospitals, and omics centers. With its deep understanding of how to deliver at scale, from sample management to advanced analytics, this capability helps G42 Healthcare offer state-of-the-art genetic sequencing services across the disease spectrum – from acute to chronic to lifestyle.

About G42 Healthcare

G42 Healthcare, a leading health-tech company, is on a mission to develop a world-class healthcare sector in the UAE and beyond, by harnessing data and advanced medical technologies to unlock the potential of personalized and preventive care and transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem. We have built Biogenix Labs, UAE’s first COVID-19 accredited large-scale throughput laboratory, facilitated the 4Humanity clinical trials, the world’s first phase three trial for inactivated vaccine against COVID-19 with over 43,000 volunteers from 125+ nationalities across the pan-Arab region, established the region’s first dedicated contract research organization (IROS) for conducting clinical research with and for local populations, supported UAE’s healthcare authorities on the national vaccination implementation, conducted research into new vaccines and drug therapies, and built Omics Centre of Excellence, the region’s largest and most technologically advanced Omics facility that is the backbone for the Emirati Genome Program, the world’s most comprehensive population genomics initiative. For further information on G42 Healthcare, visit https://www.g42healthcare.ai

About Asa Ren

Asaren is the leading South East Asia consumer DNA data company. We provide an end-to-end DNA genotyping platform -from wet lab services to bioinformatics- for leading hospital groups, clinics and healthcare companies.

With a comprehensive user experience and adaptive business model, Asaren‘s suite of technology allows our customers to understand and manage their own healthcare data through genetic profile, 360 phenotype, and users’ medical profile, Asaren aims to build a longitudinal dataset for a more personalized healthcare experience.

The importance of building health profiles, developing the data infrastructure and providing extensive population health focused analytics is significant. Asaren aims to be the integral part within the big health data sector and collaborate with strategic partners that have an aligned vision in bringing a higher quality and more personalized healthcare.

Asaren's vision is to build the largest global biobank. For more information about us, visit here https://asaren.ai/

