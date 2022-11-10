Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: G42, the leading UAE-based artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing technology company, has announced its participation at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) as part of the UAE Pavilion, signalling the company’s commitment towards climate change and sustainability initiatives.

During the conference, the UAE Pavilion will showcase the nation’s initiatives and plans to transition towards a low-carbon economy that creates lasting economic and social development opportunities, in line with the UAE’s 15-year long journey in climate diplomacy and leading role in scientific advancements.

Through its presence at COP27, G42 will highlight its innovative solutions in areas such as smart mobility, smart cities, geospatial intelligence and environmental sciences, and the added benefit of utilizing AI in order to effectively address pressing environmental local and global challenges.

Commenting on the participation, Mansoor AlMansoori, Group COO, G42, said: “Sustainability sits at the core of our corporate purpose and strategy. At G42, we strongly believe in the exponential possibilities advanced technologies, particularly AI, hold to progress climate action, and as such, we are proud to be participating in COP27 along with the UAE Pavilion delegation to contribute to the global debate around how to address the existing and future climate and environmental challenges. “

During the event, G42’s operating companies, G42 Healthcare, Bayanat, and Injazat, will engage with participants through a number of presentations and panel discussions on a variety of topics, including: i) the understanding of the impact of changing climate on maritime environments; ii) the power of environmental monitoring and the need for procedural standardization; iii) the importance of implementing safe and secure mobility solutions.

As AI becomes a more a pervasive force across industries, G42 constantly looks for ways to integrate sustainability into its solutions and services, building on its experience as a digital transformation agent to support partners and other organizations in defining and achieving their sustainability targets in transitioning to greener economies.