ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates: – G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing technology company, today announced a strategic equity-based partnership with Benya Technologies, the leading digital and ICT infrastructure provider in Egypt and the MEA Region, to deliver AI and critical telecom infrastructure in Egypt.

Benya Technologies is a key enabler of digital transformation and infrastructure in the Egyptian market, bringing sound experience in system integration and data centers. Through the partnership, G42 aims to provide the capital and technologies needed to develop Egypt’s digital sector further, delivering artificial intelligence and critical digital infrastructure, such as data centers, telecommunications towers, and cloud technology. G42’s investment in Benya Technologies illustrates the company’s commitment to Egypt as a strategic market for growth and entry point to the broader MEA region.

The partnership was signed during GITEX Global in Dubai, at the G42 stand, by Mansoor Al Mansoori, G42 Group Chief Operating Officer, and Ahmed Mekky, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of Benya Technologies. As part of the agreement, G42 will have a seat in Benya’s Board of Directors.

Mansoor Al Mansoori, Group Chief Operating Officer, G42 said: “As a board member and strategic investor, G42 will collaborate with Benya Technologies to usher in the next era of digital growth for Egypt and the North African region. Both G42 and Benya Technologies have been working tirelessly to deliver digital transformation solutions and AI-powered infrastructure in our respective home markets, so the synergy and excitement to work towards our shared goals feels natural. We look forward to working with Benya Technologies to strengthen the technology sector throughout the country and the wider region.”

Ahmed Mekky, Chairman and CEO of Benya Technologies, remarked that the investment of "G42" in ‘Benya Technologies’ comes as confirmation and support for the group's achievements and the group's successful projects in both public and private sectors, including banking and telecommunications.

Mekky added “this reaffirms that “G42’s” presence as a partner in the group will give a highly competitive advantage as they are key players and advanced in the field of artificial intelligence and cloud computing in the UAE. Mekky concluded that this cooperation will serve ‘Benya Technologies expansion plans in Egypt and Middle East focusing on modern and advanced technologies.

-Ends-

About G42

G42 is a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating across the world, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good. Its people are constantly reimagining what technology can do, applying advanced thinking and innovation to accelerate progress and tackle society’s most pressing problems.

G42 is driving change in the region and beyond, joining forces with nations, corporations and individuals to create the infrastructure for tomorrow’s world. From molecular medicine to space travel and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.

For further information visit www.g42.ai

About Benya Technologies

Benya Technologies has earned a solid reputation as a major enabler of digital transformation through its existing service offerings and robust development plans to deliver a full ICT value chain.

Benya Technologies provides a wide range of products, services, and digital solutions through its subsidiaries that operate in several ICT sectors, including telecommunication services, cloud and security solutions, hyperscale data centres, manufacturing technology-based solutions, and system integration.

Benya Technologies is the first Egyptian firm to collaborate in the Middle East and Africa on the concept of LEO (low Earth orbit) satellites, specifically with the OneWeb Network.

Benya Technologies is positioned and acknowledged as the preferred partner for both public and private sector customers, and they remain dedicated to digitally transforming nations and organisations, ultimately improving the lives of the people they serve. Benya Technologies is committed to establishing a digitally unified and intelligent MEA Region.