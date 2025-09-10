Fynd opens its first international office in Dubai CommerCity, establishing its Middle East presence

In partnership with Yavi Technologies, Fynd will accelerate the region’s transition to AI-native, unified commerce

Expansion is part of a broader global rollout across the GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asia

Dubai – Fynd, India’s leading AI retail technology company, has officially launched its operations in Dubai, marking the start of its global expansion. The company’s entry into the UAE is a strategic move that aligns with Fynd’s broader mission to transform unified commerce across high-growth corridors in the GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Fynd’s new office in Dubai CommerCity will function as a regional headquarters and customer experience center, enabling the company to localize faster and support brands across the Middle East and Africa. This presence is reinforced by a strategic partnership with Yavi Technologies, which will lead regional operations, compliance, and 24/7 merchant support.

As retailers in the region navigate fragmented systems and growing consumer expectations, Fynd’s modular, cloud-native platform provides a timely solution. Globally unique in its design, the platform delivers modular, composable solutions within a headless architecture, giving retailers the freedom to select from a broad spectrum of capabilities—from in-store POS, endless aisle, and clienteling to e-commerce storefronts, marketplace connectors, B2B portals, and supply chain systems such as Order, Warehouse, and Transport Management. Built as AI-native from the ground up, each module is purpose-designed to create unified commerce experiences that seamlessly serve not only customers, but also employees, suppliers and partners across the commerce value chain.

“GCC is undergoing a profound digital transformation, fueled by ambitious national visions like Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Dubai’s AI Vision 2031. These shifts align perfectly with Fynd’s mission to help retailers eliminate legacy silos and leapfrog into AI-native, unified autonomous commerce,” said Farooq Adam, Founder of Fynd. “We’re proud to bring our platform to, enabling both global and regional brands to simplify operations and elevate customer journeys.”

Fynd’s platform is already fully localized for the region, with Arabic and English storefronts, ZATCA-compliant invoicing, and GCC-ready tax configurations. The company has begun engaging with leading retailers across Dubai, Riyadh, Kuwait and Doha, including clients in fashion, supermarket chains, department stores, consumer electronics, QSR and specialty retail.

“Dubai is more than just a market for us — it’s a strategic node in the global retail network,” said Ronak Modi, Chief Business Officer (Global) at Fynd. “We're here to co-build the region’s retail future with partners who understand local expectations and demand faster transformation. This isn’t just an entry; it’s an ecosystem play.”

Fynd’s immediate focus is to onboard flagship retailers with complex omnichannel requirements while expanding its certified partner network of commerce agencies, system integrators, and last-mile providers. Backed by Reliance Industries, the company brings to the region both capital strength and deep retail DNA, supporting its ambition to become the default unified commerce infrastructure across the GCC and beyond.

“At Fynd, we believe in a truly Glocal world – where global opportunities are unlocked at the speed of local execution. The MEA region is a vibrant intersection of tradition and innovation, and our strategy is built on bridging that energy with the best of global technology and expertise,” said Dharmendra Mehta, Managing Director - MEA, Fynd. “By embedding ourselves within local ecosystems, investing in regional talent, and understanding cultural nuances, we’re enabling brands to move faster, adapt quicker, and scale smarter. Our mission is to empower MEA retailers to compete on a global stage while delivering experiences deeply rooted in their local identity.”

With its entry into the GCC, Fynd is reinforcing its commitment to building a borderless retail ecosystem—one that empowers brands to operate smarter, scale faster, and serve customers wherever they are. As the region’s retail landscape evolves, Fynd is positioned not just as a technology provider, but as a long-term partner in growth, transformation, and innovation.

About Fynd

Fynd is an AI-native retail technology company headquartered in Mumbai, India. It serves over 20,000+ stores and 300+ enterprise retailers globally and offers a modular commerce stack that unifies in-store, online, and logistics operations. Backed by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Fynd is expanding across the GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asia to power next-generation retail experiences. For more information, visit www.fynd.com.