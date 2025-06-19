Dubai, UAE - The Future Skills Academy, one of the pioneering initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with Coursera, has recorded significant engagement and promising results in its first phase. This marks a strong start towards its mission to empower Arab learners with future-ready job market skills.

The wide interaction received by the academy in its first phase underscores the growing demand for individuals to develop digital and vocational skills in the Arab world. As part of its ambitious goal, the academy aims to enable 10 million learners in the Arab region to acquire the most in-demand job market skills by 2030, targeting 25,000 learners in 2025. It offers curated courses in high-demand fields such as data analysis, artificial intelligence, digital marketing, and entrepreneurship, in addition to developing transferable skills.

Within one month of its launch, the academy witnessed a surge of interest from thousands of learners across various Arab countries. Learners completed 4,721 courses, viewed more than 191,419 educational videos, read more than 126,136 educational materials, and completed over 108,568 assessments, totaling 45,385 hours of effective learning.

Dr. Abdullah Al Dardari, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States (UNDP), said: “According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, nearly 59% of the global workforce, including Arab graduates, young people, women, and marginalized groups, will require training and skills development within the next five years. With 39% of basic job market skills projected to change by 2030, the necessity to strengthen educational and vocational reskilling programs to prepare future generations for the changing requirements within the labor market is critical.”

He continued: “The Future Skills Academy is a strategic response to these shifting dynamics in the Arab region. By empowering 10 million Arab learners, including young graduates, with future skills by 2030, our academy contributes to economic recovery, enhances prosperity, and supports sustainable development through inclusive, future-focused education. With a focus on continuous learning, we seek to bridge basic skills gaps and unlock the potential of Arab talent to lead innovation.”

Al Dardari also added: “This academy not only develops skills but also enhances the competitiveness and strength of the workforce and economies in Arab countries.”

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “The strong response to the academy reflects the Arab world’s growing commitment to acquiring digital and professional skills as well as lifelong learning. It also underscores learners’ passion and interests to build a more prosperous and sustainable future for their countries, foster sustainable development and advance a competitive, knowledge-based economy.”

H.E. added: “At MBRF, we believe that cultivating talent is the cornerstone of both intellectual and socio-economic progress. Through this initiative, we seek to empower 10 million Arabs by 2030, inspired by our wise leadership’s vision to prioritize human development and knowledge advancement. In collaboration with our strategic partners, we reaffirm our commitment to empower as many young talents across the Arab world as possible, equipping them to compete and lead in the knowledge economy and sustainable development across all sectors.”

Kais Zribi, Coursera's General Manager for the Middle East and Africa, said: “As industries transform rapidly under the influence of technology, access to high-quality, market-aligned education is more essential than ever. The Future Skills Academy opens doors for thousands of Arab learners to gain practical, in-demand skills, supporting personal and professional growth as well as regional economic development. We are proud to partner with UNDP and MBRF on this impactful mission.”

The academy builds on the earlier FutureSkills4All program, which enabled 10,000 learners to complete 15,000 training programs, totaling 114,000 hours of learning. With this new phase, MBRF and UNDP aim to deepen their impact and foster knowledge sustainability across the Arab world.

The Future Skills Academy offers flexible digital learning through an advanced electronic library featuring content and programs from leading global universities and institutions. Looking ahead, the academy plans to expand its strategic partnerships, further enhance content quality and broaden access for diverse communities.

For more information about the Future Skills Academy and to register for upcoming cohorts, please visit the website: https://knowledge4all.org

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com