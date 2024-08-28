Muscat: General Automotive Company (GAC) the authorized distributor of FUSO in Oman marked a significant milestone with the inaugural delivery of the Made in Japan FUSO Canter 3-Ton Euro 5 Double Cabin Cargo model from its New FUSO Showroom in Azaiba, Muscat to Al Fayafy Trading & Contracting Establishment. This delivery signals the beginning of a new chapter for FUSO Oman and a strategic partnership between GAC, and Al Fayafy, showcasing the FUSO brand as a key operational asset for small and medium enterprises in Oman.

The delivery of this Made in Japan FUSO Canter Euro 5 to Al Fayafy is a testament to the trust and confidence placed on the FUSO brand by SMEs in Oman. As a fast-growing SME in Oman, Al Fayafy has recognized the exceptional value offered by FUSO commercial vehicles and has chosen the Canter to enhance its operational capabilities and productivity.

Over the years, FUSO has solidified its position as a trusted companion for SMEs, with many emerging companies relying on FUSO commercial vehicles for their everyday business needs. By consistently providing high-quality, reliable products & services and a nation-wide network covering major Oil and Gas areas across Oman, FUSO is empowering SMEs to overcome challenges and achieve their business goals.

Equipped with advanced technology and safety features, the Made in Japan FUSO Canter Euro 5 is designed to meet the rigorous demands of any industry. Its spacious Double Cabin configuration provides comfortable space for both the driver and passengers, while its strong Japanse build ensures reliable performance even in the harshest working conditions.

The truck's upgraded Euro 5 engine and fuel-efficient technology not only reduces operating costs but also minimizes environmental impact which is a major achievement. Additionally, the FUSO Canter's robust chassis and suspension system ensure superior handling and load-carrying capacity.

It is noteworthy that the New FUSO Showroom in Azaiba, Muscat perfectly underscores the brand's commitment to providing businesses with an endearing ownership experience. The showroom offers a modern and welcoming environment where customers across all industry sectors can explore the latest FUSO models, avail themselves of expert advice, and experience the brand's renowned quality and durability.

Welcoming Al Fayafy Trading & Contracting Establishment to the FUSO family, Kamil Abdullah Al Balushi, Sales Manager of the New Showroom, said, “Our new facility in Azaiba is designed to showcase the best of what FUSO has to offer, and the Japanese Canter Euro 5 exemplifies the advanced technology and reliability that FUSO stands for. We are committed to ensuring that our customers receive top-quality products and services that meet their needs.”

Abdullah Khamis Al Hasani, proprietor of Al Fayafy Trading & Contracting Est., expressed his enthusiasm about the new acquisition. “The FUSO Canter is more than just a truck; it's a strategic investment for our company’s future. Its innovative features and fuel efficiency make it an ideal choice for us, aligning perfectly with our vision for growth and excellence. We are confident that this truck will play a key role in our success ahead, and we look forward to a strong partnership with GAC and the FUSO brand,” he stated.

The delivery ceremony was attended by representatives from both GAC and Ms. Al Fayafy Trading & Contracting Est., marking the beginning of a strong partnership between the two companies.