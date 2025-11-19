Dubai, UAE – Huawei Digital Power Middle East & Central Asia today successfully concluded its FusionSolar Technical Innovation Summit 2025 in Dubai, a landmark event that convened global energy leaders, utilities, regulators, and industry experts. The summit initiated crucial dialogue and showcased cutting-edge solutions pivotal for navigating the next transformational stage of renewable energy integration and ensuring grid stability across the region and beyond.

"Transitioning to a high-renewable energy system requires a stable, resilient, and intelligent grid capable of seamless integration," said Alex Xing, President of Huawei Digital Power Middle East & Central Asia. "Grid-forming innovation and high-quality solutions form the foundation of this evolution, and Huawei aims to foster an environment where technology, unified standards, and close industry partnerships converge to overcome the complexities of high renewable penetration, ensuring clean energy reliably powers every home and every industry."

Xing further underscored Huawei’s decade-long investment in grid-forming R&D, its continued leadership in Smart String Energy Storage Systems (ESS), and the transformative role of AI-driven lifecycle optimization for large-scale photovoltaic (PV) and storage plants.

The summit featured a diverse array of distinguished speakers from leading global organizations, including MESIA, IRENA, EWEC, DNV, HDEC, and Go2Power. Specialists offered invaluable insights into market evolution, engineering best practices, grid code compliance, and the critical financial and safety considerations that are defining the next phase of renewable deployment. Their collective message resonated throughout the summit: the Middle East & Central Asia region is entering an era of high renewable penetration, where grid-forming ESS will play an indispensable stabilizing role, and accelerated progress hinges on profound industry-wide collaboration.

Underscoring its commitment to advancing grid stability and cost-efficiency in renewable energy, Huawei also released its new Smart String Grid-Forming ESS White Paper and a detailed Levelized Cost of Energy (LCoE) Report. These publications serve as critical blueprints for the industry, offering a robust technical framework for grid-forming storage, real-world benchmark results from global projects, and precise engineering guidance for reliable renewable integration. The White Paper illustrates how Huawei’s Smart String Grid-Forming ESS delivers essential capabilities, including fault ride-through, virtual inertia, frequency control, black start, and seamless grid transitions, which are fundamental to building stable and resilient high-renewable power systems.

The FusionSolar Technical Innovation Summit demonstrated Huawei Digital Power's strategic vision: to accelerate the global clean energy transition through the seamless integration of digital and power electronics. By leveraging its proven leadership across Smart PV, Energy Storage, Data Center facilities, and EV charging solutions, Huawei strives to provide the safe, intelligent, and resilient energy systems that are critical for powering a sustainable and electrified future in the Middle East, Central Asia, and worldwide.

