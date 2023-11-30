Dubai:– FUSE EV Conversions, a startup specializing in electric powertrain solutions, announces a groundbreaking collaboration with the International Training Development Center (ITDC) to introduce environmentally friendly transportation to Yemen's rural communities. This collaboration seeks to harness the untapped potential of electric mobility in Yemen by retrofitting existing vehicles, specifically the 6th generation dual cab Toyota Hilux, with a smart IoT-enabled powertrain kit.

Since March 2014, ITDC has been ardently working on alternative energy solutions tailored to the needs of rural Yemen. While significant strides have been made in addressing the energy requirements for cooking, water access, and electricity, transportation remained a challenge, especially due to the disruptions in the petrol/diesel supply chain, affecting around 18.3 million of Yemen's village populations.

In a significant move, in 2022, ITDC turned its focus to electric vehicles (EVs) using a solar PV charging infrastructure. Instead of opting for costly imports of fully manufactured EVs, ITDC partnered with FUSE EV Conversions, who crafted a unique solution catering to the specific needs of Yemen's rural landscape. After exhaustive surveys and community focus groups, the Toyota Hilux was identified as the most suitable vehicle for conversion. These conversions not only alleviate the fuel supply chain issues but also significantly reduce carbon emissions. Each EV conversion pulls one fossil fuel-driven vehicle off the road, preventing 11.2MT of CO2 emissions per year.

ITDC's strategy of using pre-fabricated kits, designed by FUSE, seeks to drastically cut down costs while simplifying the importation and customs process. By training local mechanics to perform these conversions, the collaboration ensures top-notch quality while simultaneously boosting the local economy.

Field tests are scheduled for Q4 of this year, allowing Yemeni communities a firsthand experience of these converted EVs. Feedback from these trials will be pivotal in refining the production design.

"We are ecstatic about this partnership with ITDC. Our shared vision of a sustainable, economically viable transportation solution for Yemen's villages is finally coming to fruition. By converting existing vehicles, we're not only addressing the immediate mobility needs but also paving the way for a greener future," commented Mihai Stumbea, CTO of FUSE.

About FUSE EV Conversions:

FUSE EV Conversions is a leading-edge startup specializing in retrofitting existing vehicles with electric powertrains. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, FUSE aims to revolutionize transportation by making it greener, more efficient, and more accessible to all.

About ITDC:

The International Training Development Center (ITDC) is an organization dedicated to providing alternative energy solutions to Yemen. With years of experience and a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by Yemen's rural communities, ITDC's initiatives have consistently aimed at improving the quality of life and ensuring sustainable growth. Their vision is communities in Yemen living in dignity and peace for all generations.