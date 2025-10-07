Dubai, UAE – Vertex Tech Ltd has officially launched FunFi, the UAE’s first gamified financial literacy app designed to help young adults master essential money skills through short, interactive lessons and localized financial tools.

Created by student entrepreneurs Mikail Ismail and Anwar Rizk, FunFi transforms the way Gen Z and millennials in the UAE learn about money by combining education, gamification, and personalization to make finance simple, engaging, and relevant to local users.

“Most people our age were never taught any personal finance,” said Mikail Ismail, Co-Founder and CEO of Vertex Tech Ltd. “We built FunFi because financial literacy should be simple and accessible to everyone. It’s a basic skill that gives people real confidence in their future.”

Building Financial Literacy for a New Generation

FunFi’s lessons are personalized through onboarding questions that let users choose topics such as saving, investing, or budgeting. The app uses XP points, streaks, and badges to keep users engaged, taking inspiration from how Gen Z prefers to learn through interaction and reward-based systems.

Each module is localized for the UAE, featuring examples that connect directly to daily life. Users can also use the in-app calculators to create a monthly budget, split bills, estimate Zakat, or convert currencies instantly with ease.

“There is incredible momentum in the UAE around youth empowerment and digital literacy,” added Anwar Rizk, Co-Founder and COO. “FunFi supports that mission by giving young people a space to understand money before they start earning or investing.”

From Classroom Idea to Startup Reality

The idea for FunFi began in high school when the founders noticed a gap between classroom learning and real-world financial skills. Under Vertex Tech Ltd, they turned the concept into a startup focused on bridging education and technology. Over the past year, the team has partnered with a Miami-based development group, designed a 20-module UAE-specific curriculum, and built an AI chatbot named Toro the Bull to answer finance questions inside the app.

Vertex Tech Ltd plans to expand FunFi alongside its broader financial literacy platform, Fundamental Finance, which will feature online resources, webinars, and community events aimed at promoting financial awareness across the GCC.

Available Now:

FunFi is now live on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store across the UAE. To learn more, visit www.fundamentalfinance.ae or follow @funfi.app on Instagram and Tiktok.

About Vertex Tech

Vertex Tech Ltd is a UAE ADGM-registered edtech startup focused on building localized, gamified learning experiences for the next generation. Its flagship product, FunFi, is the country’s first gamified financial literacy app that empowers young adults with real-world money skills through engaging, mobile-first education.