First tranche with a pipeline in excess of 1Bn of projects identified

Inflation-linked rental incomes that are centrally funded by the UK Government (AA-rated).

London, United Kingdom– Building new social housing stock. Why is no one else committed to providing homes for the most vulnerable in society? Especially when research shows that every £1 invested in new social housing generates £2.841 in the wider economy measurable social impact does not come any clearer.

There is currently an overwhelming gap in the UK’s Social Housing. 90,000 homes annually2 must be built for 1.2 million households – with tenants including domestic violence victims, underserved families, adults with disabilities. Building social housing is at its lowest rate in decades with only 6000 social housing3 built in 2021. The partnership addresses this deficit by delivering more social housing stock with the Investment Manager sourcing multiple projects with no planning risk to maximise social impact.

Funding For Housing is committed to building new social housing stock in a shariah-compliant manner.

The projects will receive long term inflation-linked rental incomes that are centrally funded by the UK Government (AA rated). The current pipeline consists of 7 projects, 1705 units amounting to an initial portfolio of £488.5M; ability to source more projects through a pipeline exceeding £1Bn.

1 Local Government Association, April 2023

2 Stephen Delahunty, Inside Housing, Feb 2023

3 Liam Geraghty, Big Issue, Nov 2021

Dr. Scott Levy, Founder of Funding For Housing, said:

“The investment focuses on maximising social impact with minimising risk. High quality social housing will save the NHS c. £600 million annually, can reduce poverty and income inequality – leading to lower crime, and decrease pressure on already stretched public services. At the same time the opportunity aims to deliver inflation linked returns to investors.”

Funding For Housing’s absolute commitment to building new social housing stock in the UK is done in a shariah-compliant manner to achieve both the highest standards of ethics and accountability; maximising social impact in a measurable way. To accomplish such a paradigm-shifting shariahcompliant investment, Funding For Housing will work alongside Yasaar Research Ltd, a shariahcompliance and consultancy service, and Al Waseelah, an award-winning Sukuk issuance platform. The wave of money which is chasing impact investing should consider how immediate impact can be made at home. Funding For Housing will deliver maximum impact with minimum risk.

About Funding for Housing PLC:

Funding For Housing is a not-for-profit UK based platform dedicated to the large-scale delivery of highquality social housing through building new social housing units in the UK. By allowing for greater access to homes in the UK, Funding For Housing aims to be able to create an impact across various socio-economic levels.

About Yasaar Research Ltd.

Yasaar Limited is an independent firm based in London. They offer shariah-compliant services and consultancy to the various global financial institutions in North America, the UK, Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and wherever Islamic finance structures are in place or required.

About Al Waseelah

Al Waseelah is an award-winning sukuk issuance platform offering comprehensive shariah-compliant solutions. The platform provides a streamlined and cost-effective way of raising working capital for businesses that also want to align with their ethical values. The platform is dedicated to democratising Sukuk issuance and promote the global growth of Islamic capital markets.