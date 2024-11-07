Fujifilm Middle East and Africa has further deepened its commitment to Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector by signing multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the second edition of the Global Health Exhibition. These agreements are a testament to Fujifilm's long-standing partnership with Saudi healthcare institutions and its unwavering support of Saudi Vision 2030.

During the exhibition, Fujifilm signed six MoUs with leading healthcare and medical institutes in the Kingdom to advance healthcare solutions that drive digitalization, efficiency, and better patient outcomes. The MoU with Almana Group, one of the largest healthcare providers in the Eastern Province, aims to integrate AI in all radiology scans for the first time in the region. The partnership with Sans Medical Services, Dawaak Medical Company Center, and GAD Institute entails training staff on AI technology, medical imaging and cancer screening. Through the MoU with King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSHRC), Fujifilm will provide its Sonosite ultrasound technology as part of the center’s educational activities. By joining forces with Flow Medical, Fujifilm will train biomedical engineers and establish an endoscopy service center. The MoUs were signed by Michio Kondo, Managing Director of Fujifilm Middle East and Africa and senior representatives from partnering entities in the presence of Mr. Shiro Akiyama, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) - Managing Director of Riyadh Office. In celebration of these milestones, Fujifilm hosted its key partners at a special ceremony that witnessed the attendance of H.E. Fumio Iwai, the Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Fujifilm has been a partner to Saudi Arabia for decades, and these new MoUs are a natural extension of our commitment to the Kingdom. They reflect our mission to advance healthcare, especially in preventive medicine and early detection, which are core goals of Vision 2030,” said Mr. Michio Kondo, Managing Director of Fujifilm Middle East and Africa.

As part of its efforts to strengthen its local presence in Saudi Arabia, Fujifilm is set to launch a Regional Headquarters in Riyadh. Driven by its commitment to boosting knowledge transfer and continuous training, the company plans to organize the 'Saudi on Air' symposium, modeled after the globally renowned ‘Endoscopy on Air' platform, for the second time to address the latest advancements in endoscopic practices.

Looking ahead, Fujifilm plans to launch its NURA Active AI Screening Centers in Saudi Arabia in partnership with local entities. These centers will focus on preventive medicine, providing state-of-the-art AI-driven screening solutions. It is worth noting that Fujifilm partnered with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Zahra Foundation on the National Breast Cancer Screening Platform, which now includes over 12 mobile screening trucks and three screening clinics equipped with Fujifilm’s advanced mammography technology to promote preventive healthcare efforts.

