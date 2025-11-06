Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — 15 Jumada al-Awwal, 1447: Fujifilm marked its second consecutive year at the 2025 Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh, underscoring its long-term commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation. The company’s participation is anchored in its pledge to support the Kingdom’s ambitious public health goals, leverage artificial intelligence and cutting-edge medical technologies, build local capacity, and deepen strategic partnerships that align with Saudi Vision 2030.

Building on its longstanding presence in Saudi Arabia and the wider region as a key supplier of cutting-edge solutions in Healthcare IT, Endoscopy, and Clinical Dry Chemistry, Fujifilm introduced two pioneering solutions designed specifically for the needs of the Kingdom’s healthcare ecosystem. The first is the Echelon Synergy MRI system, now approved by the Saudi Food & Drug Authority (SFDA). It features a 70 cm wide bore for enhanced patient comfort without compromising imaging performance, integrates AI-powered SynergyDrive and Synergy DLR, enabling faster, sharper, and quieter scans through intelligent automation and incorporates Smart ECO technology to reduce energy consumption by up to 28%—supporting both operational sustainability and the Saudi Green Initiative. The second solution is the FDR Cross, which is the first wireless hybrid mobile system combining fluoroscopy and high-definition X-ray capabilities in a single platform. designed to bring unmatched flexibility to clinical imaging. With intuitive operation and advanced imaging, it equips clinicians to deliver real-time, high-confidence diagnostics across surgical, emergency, and orthopedic applications. These launches reinforce Fujifilm’s commitment to bringing Japanese standards of care, advanced AI-enabled diagnostics, and localized innovation to Saudi healthcare providers.

Saudi Arabia is rapidly transforming its healthcare sector, achieving universal basic healthcare coverage and accelerating the adoption of digital health technologies across the system. According to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), 100% of Saudi citizens had basic healthcare coverage in 2024, while coverage for the overall population reached 95.9%. Building on this national progress, Fujifilm is committed to advancing an integrated, efficient, and innovation-driven healthcare ecosystem in the Kingdom. As part of this commitment, the company actively supports national health initiatives such as breast and colorectal cancer awareness and screening programs, as well as the GALAD study on high-risk biomarkers for liver cancer, equipping clinics and mobile units nationwide with advanced imaging systems and AI-enabled diagnostic tools. By promoting early detection and preventive care, Fujifilm contributes to the Kingdom’s goals of improving population health and extending life expectancy, while reflecting Japan’s global leadership in longevity and wellness.

During the Global Health Exhibition, Fujifilm signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading healthcare organizations in Saudi Arabia to empower local expertise and advance healthcare technologies. The agreements focus on AI-driven screening solutions, clinical training, and the integration of state-of-the-art medical systems, reinforcing Fujifilm’s role as a strategic partner in supporting Vision 2030 goals for healthcare localization and workforce development. Building on these partnerships, Fujifilm aims to enhance home healthcare services through portable imaging solutions, such as hand-held X-ray and Ultrasound imaging technologies, introduce remote patient screening technologies for ambulatory and rapid-response units for the first time, and expand clinical education programs for medical professionals.

“Saudi Arabia is accelerating its transformation into a regional hub for healthcare innovation, and we at Fujifilm are proud to be an active and committed partner in this journey,” said Atsushi Tateishi, General Manager – Medical, Fujifilm Middle East & Africa. “Our vision goes beyond providing medical technology; it is about establishing long-term strategic collaborations, strengthening local capabilities, and contributing to a more efficient, patient-centered healthcare ecosystem in line with Vision 2030,” he concluded.

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, Fujifilm is also paving the way to bring its world-class NURA health screening centers to the region. Originating in Japan, NURA offers a comprehensive two-hour full-body screening experience, contributing to early disease detection and improved population health and life expectancy through AI-powered imaging technologies and low-dose radiation protocols.

In a move that underscores its enduring partnership with the Kingdom, Fujifilm announced plans to establish its Regional Headquarters (RHQ) in Riyadh by early 2026. The new Fujifilm hub, located in Riyadh, will serve as a center for strategic operations, service excellence and partner collaboration, enabling faster localization of solutions, expanded training programs and enhanced support for healthcare providers across Saudi Arabia. This investment reflects Fujifilm’s confidence in the Kingdom’s growth trajectory and its leadership role in healthcare innovation, aligning with the Regional Headquarters (RHQ) Program as part of Vision 2030.

About Fujifilm Middle East and Africa:

Fujifilm Middle East and Africa, part of the globally renowned Fujifilm Corporation, provides innovative solutions across multiple sectors, including healthcare, photography, graphics, printing, and digital imaging. Fujifilm is at the forefront of healthcare transformation, pioneering diagnostic equipment, AI solutions, and tele-radiology services. In the graphics and printing sectors, Fujifilm delivers world-class printing solutions and high-quality graphic innovations. Fujifilm’s efforts across these diverse sectors contribute to better outcomes and support key national goals such as Saudi Vision 2030.