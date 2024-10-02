Fujifilm Middle East and Africa, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, has officially inaugurated its new office in New Cairo, marking a significant step in its efforts to expand its presence in Egypt and the region. The inauguration ceremony witnessed the attendance of H.E. General Dr. Bahaa El-Din Zidan, Chairman of The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and the Management of Medical Technology (UPA), H.E. Mr. Hiroshi Oka, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Arab Republic of Egypt, representatives from the Ministry of Health, and Mr. Michio Kondo, Managing Director of Fujifilm Middle East and Africa, and the leadership of the company.

The new office underscores Fujifilm's commitment to contributing to Egypt's healthcare sector, particularly in digital transformation and AI integration. It also aims to expand its footprint in Egypt and the Middle East and Africa region. In conjunction with the new office, Fujifilm Academy has initiated its training sessions to support healthcare professionals in Egypt. The academy aims to equip healthcare practitioners with the skills to utilize Fujifilm's state-of-the-art medical technologies effectively and to further contribute to the development of a proficient workforce in the sector. Additionally, Fujifilm is exploring launching a Regional Service Center in Egypt to serve neighboring countries in the Middle East and Africa.

H.E. General Dr. Bahaa El-Din Zidan, Chairman of The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and the Management of Medical Technology (UPA), said: "The inauguration of Fujifilm’s new office in Cairo marks a groundbreaking leap forward for the local healthcare industry. The expertise and innovation brought forth by a global giant like Fujifilm will undoubtedly elevate the local healthcare field.”

Fujifilm has long been recognized for its diverse products, including X-ray diagnostic imaging systems, endoscopes, ultrasound, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical IT systems. Its strength lies in its wide range of products and its ability to offer open solutions through its agnostic medical IT systems, which can seamlessly integrate with products and systems from other companies.

H.E. Mr. Hiroshi Oka, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Arab Republic of Egypt, remarked, "The initiative is a significant milestone in deepening the strategic partnership between Japan and Egypt. By investing in Egypt's healthcare sector, Fujifilm reinforces the strong ties between our nations, creating opportunities for future collaboration and mutual growth. This venture embodies our shared vision for progress and strengthens the bonds that unite our two countries."

On his part, Mr. Michio Kondo, Managing Director of Fujifilm Middle East and Africa, stated: "We are proud to strengthen our presence in Egypt, a key market in the region, with the opening of our new office in Cairo. We are dedicated to supporting the country's healthcare sector through advanced technological solutions. Through our latest screening solutions and growing focus on AI-driven healthcare innovations, we aspire to help improve diagnostics and treatment outcomes, enhance patient journey, and upskill local healthcare practitioners through training and knowledge sharing."

In this context, Fujifilm Healthcare became a consolidated company in 2021, expanding its offerings to include CT and MRI systems, further enhanced by Fujifilm's AI technology. This combination creates higher value-added solutions, contributing to the medical systems business.

In light of this, Fujifilm's focus on digital transformation is timely, as the global AI in the healthcare market is rapidly growing, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.2% between 2020 and 2027. AI-driven healthcare solutions are expected to revolutionize diagnostics, treatment planning, and patient care, particularly in emerging markets like Egypt. The Middle East AI in healthcare market is anticipated to exhibit a robust CAGR of 48.8% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2030, highlighting the significant potential for AI technologies in the region as governments and healthcare providers strive to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs through smarter diagnostic and treatment solutions.

Additionally, Fujifilm is also taking steps to address one of the most pressing challenges in healthcare: early detection of cancer and lifestyle diseases. In February 2021, Fujifilm opened its first health screening center, NURA, in India, and the company aims to open 100 such centers globally in the coming years. This initiative demonstrates Fujifilm's commitment to improving accessibility to medical services in emerging markets where lifestyle-related diseases are rising.