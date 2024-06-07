Cairo, Egypt: Fujifilm Middle East and Africa, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and the Management of Medical Technology (UPA) during its participation at Africa Health ExCon 2024. The MoU underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the Egyptian healthcare sector.

Under this agreement, Fujifilm Middle East and Africa will broaden its collaboration with the Egyptian government, represented by The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement (UPA), to offer high-quality educational programs aimed at upgrading the capabilities of local healthcare professional in the public sector. In 2023, Fujifilm trained 500 radiographers and university students in different governorates across Egypt on the latest technological advances in the healthcare sector through its dedicated Fujifilm Academy. Through the planned inauguration of Fujifilm Technology Centre, the company aims to increase the number of trained healthcare professionals in Egypt to further contribute to the development of a proficient workforce in the sector.

H.E. General Dr. Bahaa El-Din Zidan, Chairman of The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and the Management of Medical Technology (UPA) commented on the signing of the MoU, saying, "Egypt and Japan have had strong bilateral relations for decades on the governmental and public levels. This includes cooperation in the healthcare sector through the establishment of several hospitals, such as Abul Reesh Children’s Hospital, which has made an unparalleled contribution to pediatric healthcare in Egypt, with its exceptional design and healthcare services." He further highlighted the high quality of Japanese innovative products and emphasized the collaboration with Fujifilm to enhance the healthcare sector. He expressed his aspiration to achieve more collaborative milestones and partnerships, while also integrating Japanese culture into various projects, including hospitals, plants and other initiatives.

“Egypt is a strategic partner for Japan with significant bilateral initiatives across various sectors,” said H.E. Mr. Hiroshi Oka, the ambassador of Japan to Egypt. “Japan and Egypt have a long history of cooperation in the healthcare sector. I would like to express my pleasure that Fujifilm, a leading Japanese company in healthcare solutions and committed to advancing the local healthcare sector by introducing cutting-edge technologies, has added with this MoU signing a new chapter pf collaboration with the Egyptian government to provide medical equipment solutions and training”.

Mr. Michio Kondo, Managing Director of Fujifilm Middle East and Africa, commented on the signing of the MoU with The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement (UPA) stating: “Egypt is a key market for Fujifilm in the region with remarkable growth potential. We are thrilled to sign an MoU with UPA to extend our leading-edge imaging and screening technologies while benefiting healthcare professionals through training programs and knowledge-sharing initiatives. For over 30 years, we have been dedicated to supporting the Egyptian healthcare sector. This MoU embodies our mission to contribute to the enhancement of Egypt’s healthcare sector through technology and investment in medical calibers, while improving the patient journey”.

This year marks Fujifilm’s third participation at Africa Health Excon, the largest healthcare gathering in Africa and the hub of health innovation and trade in Africa and the Middle East.

