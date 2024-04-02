Fujairah Research Centre unveils groundbreaking findings from environmental pollution project.

Fujairah, UAE – The Fujairah Research Centre has announced significant findings from its pioneering environmental pollution project, conducted in collaboration with the Medibees program, demonstrating the immense potential to revolutionize environmental monitoring in the years ahead.

With environmental preservation a top priority on governments’ long-term sustainability agendas, the Fujairah Research Centre in collaboration with top worldwide honeybee research centre has spearheaded an investigation into monitoring pollution mechanisms, conducting extensive monitoring and conservation activities with bees at the forefront of innovative practices and research.

After six months of comprehensive analysis, the findings have illuminated the use of bees to detect environmental anomalies and pollutants, showcasing the species' value as a reliable indicator of environmental ecosystem health and trajectory.

Dr. James Aruda, Head of Honeybee Research at the Fujairah Research Centre, commented: “Bees are universally acknowledged as essential to life as we know it – without them, the planet’s ecosystem would ultimately collapse as they are the world’s most important group of pollinators. However, this project has used g bees to monitor pollution based on their natural foraging behavior and ability to collect environmental samples over large areas. Bees have a wide foraging range and are known to travel several kilometers from their hive in search of nectar and pollen.”

Engr. Khawla Al Yammahi, Honeybee Researcher commented: We’ve discovered that bees’ significance extends far beyond agricultural production and natural ecosystem function – “they can actually provide us with new insights into environmental health and early warnings about the direction of environmental changes. This highlights their role as indispensable assets for combating pollution and promoting sustainability, which are objectives for every community, government, and nation,” Engr Khawla continued.

From the outset, the Fujairah Research Centre aimed to make breakthroughs in early environmental change detection, alongside air and water quality monitoring, pesticide impact assessments, and soil and water contamination assessments. This involved analyzing bees for pesticide residues, waterborne pollutants, and heavy metal concentrations, as well as monitoring bee populations to identify potential signals of ecosystem disruption and pollution-related instigators.

Overall, using bees for pollution monitoring offers a cost-effective and efficient method to gather data on pollution distribution over large geographic areas, helping researchers understand the movement and dispersion of pollutants in the environment.

The Fujairah Research Centre asserts that such cases provide indisputable evidence that bees can contribute to significant improvements in areas such as biosecurity, environmental preservation, and related legislation and policy.

Engr. Sabhah Al-Hmoudi, Environment Researcher and Member of the Project Team, stated: “We are proud of the progress and achievements of our project to date. We firmly believe that bees can play a pivotal role in enhancing environmental monitoring and conservation efforts moving forward, with humanity and the planet benefiting as a result.”

The Fujairah Research Centre remains committed to advancing this groundbreaking research and expanding collaboration to contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment.

