Dubai: Fugro is set to showcase its innovative early site screening solutions at the International Geotechnical Innovation Conference (IGIC) in Dubai on 30 – 31 October 2024. These innovative Geo-data solutions allow developers to mitigate subsurface uncertainties that often lead to delays and cost overruns.

Dr Rod Eddies, Solution Director for Land Site Characterisation at Fugro, will deliver a keynote address on the first day, leading a session on ‘Shifting the Geo-Risk Management Paradigm.’ He will highlight the critical role of innovative geotechnical engineering and ground improvement solutions in tackling the unique soil conditions of the Middle East, resulting in better decision-making and enhanced project outcomes.

On the second day, Demir Korhan, Senior Geotechnical Engineer at Fugro, will present the latest advancements in tunnel boring machines (TBMs) and ground stabilisation techniques, focusing on how these innovations contribute to resilient infrastructure capable of withstanding the challenges of climate change.

The complexities of major infrastructure developments are frequently underestimated, with subsurface conditions playing a critical role in project success. According to KPMG’s 2023 Global Construction Survey, 50% of construction projects exceed their scheduled timelines, and 37% surpass budget forecasts, often due to an inadequate understanding of ground conditions. Fugro’s solutions are designed to help clients overcome these challenges by providing accurate Geo-data during the initial planning and design phases, enabling informed decision-making and reducing project risks.

About Fugro

Fugro is the world’s leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analysing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Adopting an integrated approach that incorporates acquisition and analysis of Geo-data and related advice, Fugro provides solutions. With expertise in site characterisation and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable, and efficient design, construction, and operation of their assets throughout the full lifecycle.

Employing approximately 11,000 talented people in 55 countries, Fugro serves clients around the globe, predominantly in the energy, infrastructure, and water industries, both offshore and onshore. In 2023, revenue amounted to EUR 2.2 billion. Fugro is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

