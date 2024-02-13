Five years testing leads to deployment in shipping and maritime, vehicle logistics, ports and docks and power generation industries.

Demonstrated fuel savings and reduced emission levels.

Technology led results guarantees accurate data.

Dubai, UAE — Fuelre4m, a trailblazer in sustainable energy solutions, proudly introduces its groundbreaking fossil fuel reforming, 100% organic, nano-biotechnology. With a mission to make fossil fuel consumption more efficient, affordable, and environmentally friendly, Fuelre4m is revolutionising the way industries power their vehicles and generate electricity.

In a world where climate change and reducing dependence on fossil fuels is at the forefront of conversations, Fuelre4m steps forward as a game-changer. Recognising the inevitability of continued fossil fuel use for decades to come, the company offers an innovative solution to make the process cleaner, more efficient, and cost-effective, while accelerating global CSR & ESG strategies.

According to Rob Mortimer, Managing Director of Fuelre4m, " We have successfully concluded proof of concept deployments in a range of applications from super tankers transiting the globe to container terminals and quarries and mines. Our message is simple: If you have to combust fossil fuels for power, make sure you're using as little as possible to generate the same power, saving fuel and reducing the creation of emissions, CO2, and GHGs”.

Mortimer concluded, “The way we use technology to prove results is another USP of the organisation. We do not rely on averages; we insist on accurate data”.

Fuelre4m’s cutting-edge nano-biotechnology, when added to any liquid fossil fuel, breaks down impurities and complex hydrocarbons that often go uncombusted in traditional engines. The result is a significant increase in the combustion rate, releasing more power from the fuel and producing fewer harmful emissions.

About FuelRe4m.com

Fuelre4m’s (Fuel Reform) product range, re4mx (Reform Mix) is a powerful, completely organic, fossil fuel reforming nano-biotechnology that enhances the combustion process in engines. By breaking down impurities and complex hydrocarbons in liquid fossil fuels, the technology ensures a more efficient and cleaner burn, resulting in increased power output, lower fuel consumption, and a significant reduction in harmful emissions.

Increased Efficiency: Users can expect a remarkable 15% to 20% reduction in fuel consumption as Fuelre4m’s Re4mx increases the power released and the combustion efficiency of any liquid fossil fuel.

Cost Savings: With lower fuel consumption, Fuelre4m ensures that companies can achieve substantial cost savings on their fuel expenses, potentially generating increased budgets for other sustainability initiatives.

Environmental Impact: A massive 40% to 80% reduction in NO, NO2, NOx, CO, SO, SO2, and particulates translates into a cleaner and healthier environment, aligning with global efforts to combat air pollution.

Fuelre4m is strategically positioned to serve industries that heavily rely on fossil fuels, including Ports, Maritime and Shipping, Power Generation, Rail, and Public Transport. The company understands the unique challenges faced by these sectors and offers a solution that not only meets their energy needs but also aligns with their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Fuelre4m invites businesses in Ports, Maritime and Shipping, Power Generation, Rail, and Public Transport to join the revolution toward cleaner and more efficient energy consumption. By adopting Fuelre4m’s technology, companies can demonstrate their commitment to combatting climate change and showcase tangible results to their customers.

For more information: https://fuelre4m.com/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Peter Redding

Strawberry Creative FZ LLC

peter@strawberry-creative.com