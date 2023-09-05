Abu Dhabi: FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the opening of its office in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”), the international financial centre of the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) capital. The office is in the Al Sila Tower in the square of the international financial centre and provides a high-tech, innovative working environment for FTI Consulting’s people and clients, with an enhanced capacity to accommodate future growth at the firm.



As one of the world’s largest financial districts based in Abu Dhabi, ADGM hosts local, regional and global businesses, as well as international corporations and investors. It contributes to Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination of choice for businesses across various sectors and acts as a gateway for opportunities and a catalyst to Abu Dhabi’s overall diversification and economic goals.



“The move to ADGM supports our continued growth and expansion in the region,” said Vikas Papriwal, a Senior Managing Director and Head of FTI Consulting in the Middle East and Africa. “Abu Dhabi is an important Middle East market for FTI Consulting and our clients, and we are committed to attracting and retaining the best people on the ground to address their increasing requirements as the economy continues to diversify away from oil. The outstanding space and resources that our new office provides is an investment in our people and our clients.”



FTI Consulting in Abu Dhabi offers clients a range of business advisory services in areas including strategy consulting, construction, corporate finance, data privacy, financial crime, forensic and digital investigations, and strategic communications.



Lars Faeste, EMEA Chairman at FTI Consulting, said, “As one of the most sophisticated financial hubs in the world, ADGM reflects our strategy to remain geographically close to our clients operating in leading centres for financial activity, which is one of our hallmarks. This is an exciting step in the development of our footprint in Abu Dhabi and our service offering to clients.”



Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM said, “We are glad to welcome FTI Consulting, a global leader in business and risk advisory services, to Abu Dhabi’s vibrant international financial centre. FTI Consulting’s suite of services greatly enhances ADGM's ecosystem, making it a valuable addition to our business community. As we continue to strengthen ADGM’s position as a premier hub for professional services, we are actively contributing to meeting the needs of businesses seeking such offerings. Our steadfast commitment lies in fostering a holistic business environment through strategic partnerships with esteemed companies like FTI Consulting, which enrich the community with exceptional services and create abundant growth opportunities for all.”



