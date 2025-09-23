The groundbreaking agreement positions the Kingdom as a trailblazer in the adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Front End Limited Company, the Kingdom’s leading force driving autonomy, AI, and digital transformation across the Kingdom’s transforming sectors, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cluster 2 Airports, which operates 22 airports across the Kingdom, to deploy autonomous air mobility technologies.

Partnering with EHang (NASDAQ: EH), a global pioneer in Autonomous Aerial Vehicles (AAVs), this agreement marks a transformational step towards Saudi Arabia becoming the first country in the region to take Autonomous Aerial Vehicles and Urban Traffic Management (UTM) Systems beyond the initial trial phase and into full operational deployment. Under the terms of the MoU, Front End, Cluster 2 Airports, and EHang will jointly deploy and localize AAVs for both passenger and logistics applications, with regional certification guaranteeing safety, compliance, and scalability. Meanwhile, an Urban Traffic Management (UTM) system will be delivered to integrate AAV operations into Saudi Arabia’s urban skies, enabling seamless and regulated aerial mobility.

Together, these initiatives establish the foundation for a low-altitude economy, an emerging sector projected to reach USD 150–200 billion globally by 2030, with urban air mobility alone expected to account for USD 25–30 billion. This growth will be driven by the enablement of aerial logistics, passenger transport, and smart city integration.

Commenting on the agreement, Majid Alghaslan, Chairman & CEO of Front End, said:

“Front End is proud to lead Saudi Arabia into the era of autonomous aerial mobility. In partnership with Cluster 2 Airports and EHang (NASDAQ: EH), and with the support of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and the Ministry of Transport, we are not only testing concepts but certifying and deploying Autonomous Aerial Vehicles (AAVs) across the Kingdom. Together, we are building the foundations for the low-altitude economy, supported by Urban Traffic Management (UTM) systems, unlocking economic value, and positioning Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the world’s most advanced mobility technologies.”

Transitioning to the operational stage marks an opportunity for Saudi Arabia to emerge as a regional hub for autonomous mobility, utilizing AAV technology as a competitive advantage to attract global investment and enhance existing value chains.

The collaboration also aligns directly with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda, which outlines innovation, logistics leadership, and sustainability as key drivers of its economic transformation strategy.

In June 2024, the partnership between Front End and EHang reached new heights. The two companies showcased an unmanned air taxi in Mecca, providing a clear proof-of-concept that AAV and UTM technology can be successfully implemented in the Kingdom. Today, this monumental milestone proves that Saudi Arabia is a country capable of turning any vision into a reality.

About Front End

Front End Limited Company (“Front End”), headquartered in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, is a technology and industrial solutions company at the forefront of autonomy, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation. The company develops and delivers precision-engineered platforms and services that enhance performance, efficiency, and resilience across critical sectors, including energy, geoscience, offshore operations, space, mobility, and mining.

By combining advanced AI, industrial automation, and mission-critical engineering capabilities, Front End enables organizations to operate at scale, reduce complexity, and capture new sources of value. The company’s solutions support national priorities such as Vision 2030 while strengthening the Kingdom’s role as a regional hub for next-generation technologies. www.frontend.sa

