Middle East – The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the longest running nameplates in automotive history. The Corvette has a legacy of outstanding performance and while the Z06 was created to dominate on the track when it debuted in 1963, the nameplate has also come to symbolize the perfect combination of track beast to road supercar with the various drive mode options.

When the Chevrolet engineers and software development teams were designing the Corvette Z06 they wanted to ensure that no detail was left unturned. The team raised the bar by offering the highest level of customization possible offering more than 11,000 combination options of personalization to customers. The customization of the Z06 covers everything from exterior, to interior, to sound change, to the drive modes, allowing motorists seamless conversion from track to regular street driving, truly refining the boundaries of the Corvette’s performance.

By integrating Driver Mode selector technology this allows drivers to tailor virtually every aspect of their Corvette based on road conditions and their driving preferences. Offering six modes, Z06 drivers can toggle between tour, weather, sport and track modes which are already present on the vehicle. The Z06 has the addition of My Mode and Z Mode, which the driver can completely personalize to their preferred configurations.

My Mode vs Z Mode

The Corvette team recognized that each driver has unique preferences and ways of driving and as such wanted to cater to this by offering a range of customizable configurations in My and Z Mode driving, for the driver to adapt to suit their individual needs. Drivers can fine-tune parameters such as throttle sensitivity, steering weight, suspension firmness, and exhaust sound in each drive mode to suit their individual driving style.

My Mode allows drivers to configure their preferred driving settings to their exact preference so that every time they leave and reenter the car, this configuration will be set, whereas Z Mode is designed for single use cases. In addition to the exhaust sound, steering, suspension and braking settings that are configurable within My Mode, Z Mode also includes a powertrain setting that controls gas pedal, transmission and engine response - perfect for punching up the car's performance on short notice if when drivers hit a fun patch of road. This empowers Z06 owners to effortlessly transition between the extreme demands of the racetrack and the dynamic challenges of everyday driving.

Due to the level of customization offered with the Z06, it can almost be said that no two cars will look or react the same. Regardless of which mode drivers choose, the Corvette Z06 will be sure to be seen, heard, and experienced regardless.

