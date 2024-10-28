Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The recent Michelin Bib Gourmand awarded Duo Gastrobar, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second Dubai location this November. Right in the heart of the stunning Dubai Creek Harbour, the new venue is set to bring the signature Duo experience to a whole new side of the city.

Building on the beloved character that Duo Gastrobar fans adore, the newest location is set to introduce a few refreshing surprises. Designed by the award-winning Bishop Design, the interiors of Duo Dubai Creek Harbour have been thoughtfully styled to retain the familiar, airy tones that enhance the overall customer experience. With expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, custom wooden furnishings, and a soothing palette of blue and cream, Duo Gastrobar offers a consistently elegant yet inviting ambiance.

“Our expansion to Dubai Creek Harbour is such an exciting step for us,” says Chef Dmitry Blinov, Owner & Brand Chef of Duo Gastrobar. “Following our recent, and unexpected, Michelin recognition, this opening feels even more like the right move. We’re proud to continue to serve loved dishes in Dubai’s most beautiful locations and can’t wait to welcome both familiar faces and new friends.”

Known for its inventive, globally-inspired dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients, Duo pairs familiar flavours with unexpected twists to create a menu that’s as dynamic as Dubai itself. Serving up a mixture of fresh and pre-loved dishes- like the iconic Young Cabbage with Black Truffle - guests can look forward to an incredible dining experience and a must-try Cocktail and Wine Menu, in two iconic city hotspots.

For the latest updates follow Duo Gastrobar on Instagram at duo.ae.

About DUO Gastrobar

Founded in 2014 by chefs Dmitry Blinov and Renat Malikov, Duoband has grown to operate seven distinct brands in St. Petersburg, earning a remarkable reputation in the hospitality space. In 2019, their restaurant Harvest achieved global recognition by ranking 92nd on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list.

Expanding their vision, Blinov and his team launched their first Dubai venture in 2023 blending high quality, fine dining standards with a casual, accessible atmosphere. Designed as a welcoming space for everyday dining, the restaurant aims to become an integral part of Dubai's vibrant gastronomic scene. Their commitment to quality and approachability was further recognised in July 2024, when the restaurant received the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand award, signifying exceptionally good food at moderate prices.

For Press Inquiries Contact:

Ayoub Chen | ayoub@rebornconsultancy.com

Melissa Sneddon | melissa@rebornconsultancy.com