Cairo: Ecombo the social selling platform now enables merchants & social sellers in Egypt, KSA & UAE Markets to source and sell products in a hussle free process & increase their income.

Ecombo, the trailblazing social e-commerce platform, has revolutionized the social commerce landscape with an exceptional success story. Starting with a humble $500 investment, Ecombo has transformed into a company with sales more than a million-dollar in just one year, empowering thousands of merchants and social sellers across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) markets while bootstrapping and growing effectively. Today, Ecombo announces its expansion plans into other countries within the MENA region, further bolstering its mission to provide hassle-free product sourcing and income growth opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Founded in the beginning of 2022 by visionary and self made Egyptian entrepreneurs and market leaders, Fares Senior and Abdallah Elbarbary,both co founders are recognized for their strong background in affiliate and social selling world,Ecombo has disrupted the social commerce scene with its innovative approach and comprehensive all-in-one service. With a focus on empowering aspiring social sellers, Ecombo offers a digital warehouse and a virtual platform that caters to the unique needs of merchants and suppliers, streamlining the entire e-commerce process.

The company’s CEO, Fares Senior , is a seasoned marketing and e-commerce expert with over 14 years of experience. Fares, acknowledged for his hands-on experience in playing pivotal roles at renowned companies such as Cherry and Berry and Pixel Arabia and recognized as a super affiliate by the biggest regional and international networks, brings invaluable expertise to the table. His vision and expertise have contributed to the rapid growth of Ecombo and its significant impact on the industry .

Ecombo's user-friendly interface provides social sellers with an intuitive platform to manage their online stores, track orders, and communicate with customers. The platform also offers secure payment processing and reliable customer support, ensuring a seamless and trustworthy shopping experience and offers financial and educational aid to beginner marketers.

"Empowering entrepreneurs and helping them grow their businesses is at the core of our mission," says Ecombo's CEO, Faris Ibrahim. "We provide the necessary tools and services to support their journey, from product sourcing to storage, packaging, and shipping as well as supporting marketing efforts and solving funding challenges. Our expansion into new markets further demonstrates our commitment to empowering individuals and driving the growth of social commerce in the MENA region."

Ecombo's remarkable success story and commitment to empowering social sellers have positioned it as a leading platform in the social commerce landscape. With its expansion plans and continuous innovation, Ecombo aims to become the most trusted and preferred choice for merchants and social sellers across the MENA region.The company remains dedicated to shaping the future of the industry and transforming lives along the way.

By providing opportunities for people to change their lives through Ecombo platform, the company is actively contributing to the social well-being of individuals and the broader community and bringing foreign currency to the Egyptian market and teaching new aspiring marketers the needed skills to start their social selling journeys. Ecombo now teaches, serves and supports + 6000 Marketers and merchants.

About Ecombo:

Ecombo is the first and largest service platform for e-commerce in the UAE, serving as an individual’s virtual warehouse to easily establish a business without capital All you need to do is start your project, and Ecombo supports you by providing a diverse range of products, as well as ensuring storage, packaging, and shipping for you. Ecombo facilitates the start of your online store without capital. In addition, the company ensures rapid turnover of capital, allowing for swift business growth.