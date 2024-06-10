Cannes: In a proud moment for Bahrain and the GCC, Bahraini-owned luxury watch brand Qannati Objet d’Art marked its presence at the Cannes Film Festival by donating a one-of-a-kind timepiece for charity in collaboration with Hollywood actress Eva Longoria.

The unique work of art was personally engraved and dedicated by Eva Longoria and auctioned to benefit the Global Gift Foundation. This event aligns with Qannati’s dedication to the art of timekeeping and its mission to support charitable causes that enhance the lives of children, women, and families worldwide.

The watch, adorned with a blue crocodile bracelet, artistically represents the beginning of humanity through the story of Adam and Eve. It features a coiling serpent around an apple, symbolizing mankind’s deepest desires. The watch is crafted from titanium and embellished with a 3.09-carat polygonal red ruby representing the forbidden fruit, along with 2.44 carats of black sapphires. The serpent is meticulously handcrafted in 21K yellow gold against a mother-of-pearl backdrop. The back of the buckle features an engraved bitten apple, recalling the story of the Garden of Eden.

Designed by Qannati’s French Master Designer Frédéric Mané and handcrafted by Qannati Sculptor Jothi-Seroj, this masterpiece took 897 days to create in Qannati’s partner atelier in Nice, France.

Mahmood Qannati, the founder of Qannati Objet d’Art, expressed: “At Qannati Objet d’Art, ‘the art of timekeeping’ reflects our belief in treasuring every moment and harnessing the power of art as a profound means of communication. We are dedicated to supporting causes that enhance the lives of children, women, and families, aligning with the Global Gift Foundation’s mission of social inclusion, empowerment, and well-being. Through our partnership with the foundation, we aim to foster positive change and create a brighter future for those in need. I extend my gratitude to Eva Longoria and Maria Bravo for making this collaboration possible.”

The piece was showcased and presented for bidding during a live auction at one of the charity galas in Cannes, offering attendees the unique opportunity to acquire a true masterpiece while supporting a noble cause.

María Bravo said: "We are deeply honored by the generous donation from Qannati Objet d'Art. This watch, engraved and dedicated by Eva Longoria, is not only an exquisite piece of art but also a symbol of hope and support for our mission at the Global Gift Foundation. Qannati's contribution strengthens our commitment to improving the lives of children, women, and families at our center for children with special needs, Casa Ángeles."

This participation not only emphasizes Qannati's role in the luxury watch market but also reinforces Bahrain's growing reputation as a hub for creativity and luxury commerce.

About Qannati Objet d´Art

Qannati Objet d'Art, dually based in Paris and Manama, proudly stands as the sole purveyor of bespoke, one-of-a-kind wearable art pieces that blend the luxury of watches and bracelets with the timeless allure of ancient narratives. Established in 2018 by the a Bahraini-born global entrepreneur and a connoisseur of high craftsmanship, Mahmood Qannati, the brand is committed to the creation of exclusive wearable art pieces that are the only ones of their existence. Embracing the "Art of Timekeeping," Qannati crafts pieces that capture and immortalize the wearer's personal journey rather than merely measuring the passage of time. Qannati’s one-of-kind, handcrafted, wearable métiers d’art objects are uniquely collectible.

For more information visit: www.Qannati.com

Instagram: @qannati

About Casa Angeles

Casa Ángeles is a day center for children and young people with special needs located in Marbella. Founded by Maria Bravo, its main objective is to improve the quality of life for these children through therapies, workshops, and leisure programs designed to promote social inclusion. The center features modern facilities and highly trained staff to provide a safe and stimulating environment. Casa Ángeles is distinguished by offering individualized therapies tailored to the needs of each child, as well as promoting participation in group activities and collaborative projects to drive social integration: www.casaangeles.es

