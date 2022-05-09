Dubai, United Arab Emirates, –(AETOSWire):

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, distributors, and marketers of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, announced that its emissions reduction targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with the levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. The 27.5% reduction target covers greenhouse gas emissions from the company’s operations (scopes 1 and 2) and is consistent with reductions required to keep global warming to well-below 2°C.

Further, Fresh Del Monte committed to a 12.3% reduction for emissions from its value chain (scope 3) including emissions from purchased goods and services, upstream transportation and distribution, waste generated in the operations, and employee commuting.

Tackling #climatechange requires ambitious action from the corporate sector. As the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the initiative in 2020, Fresh Del Monte’s science-based target proves the commitment to building a sustainable economy, by doing not what is easy, but what is necessary. Learn more about the initiative: https://lnkd.in/fxUDH6f

