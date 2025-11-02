Dubai, UAE – The Foreign Exchange and Remittance Group (FERG) participated in the Digital Currency & Cross-Border Flows Awareness Seminar hosted by Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and HBL Currency Exchange at HBL Tower, Karachi. The event brought together industry experts to discuss the evolving landscape of digital currencies, with a particular focus on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and their potential to transform cross-border payment systems and enhance financial connectivity across markets.

Osama Al Rahma, Chairman of FERG and Head of Business Development of Emirates Investment Bank. contributed to the panel discussion on “Digital Currencies & the Future of Cross Border Payments”, alongside representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan, and other banking and financial institutions in Pakistan.

Speaking at the seminar, Osama Al Rahma said: “Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) have the potential to redefine the global remittance ecosystem by fostering greater transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity. Through adaptive digital payment methods and a progressive regulatory framework, we can accelerate financial inclusion while maintaining trust and compliance. The UAE’s experience demonstrates how collaboration between regulators, financial institutions, and fintechs can deliver tangible results for consumers and economies alike.”

The seminar underscored the shared goal of advancing financial inclusion through technology-driven transformation. With the participation of key regional stakeholders, the discussions reinforced the importance of collaboration, regulatory harmonisation, and continuous innovation in building a resilient and future-ready financial ecosystem.

About FERG

The Foreign Exchange and Remittance Group (FERG) is a non-profit organisation based on the initiative of the Central Bank of UAE. FERG comprises companies engaged in the business of money exchange and remittances, from large sized companies in the UAE with over 100 branches, to single-branch outlets to join a common platform and work towards mutual benefits. FERG, as an organisation through its members, not only complies with the UAE’s financial regulations, but also plays a significant role in providing information to the entire industry and works closely with most of its members to ensure all requirements and implementation are being promoted.

The Group has also taken up issues that have led to favourable policy amendments by the Central Bank of the UAE, promoted Emiratisation, and supported the implementation of the Wage Protection System. FERG regularly liaises with national police departments to combat dubious financial transactions and works with the Central Bank to implement strict AML policies.

