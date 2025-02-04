Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Seef Properties, owner and manager of Fraser Suites Seef, announced that renovation at Fraser Suites Seef, luxury serviced apartments located in Seef District, which started earlier this year, has reached 44% completion in its first phase. The project, set to be completed over the course of one year, will focus on renovating all 91 hotel suites, including one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom options. Additionally, the plans include expanding the hotel lobby, opening a new restaurant and café, and upgrading the swimming pool facilities. The enhancements will offer modern aesthetics and design as well as flexible dining and social spaces, enhancing ambiance and gathering areas.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf said: “This project marks a new chapter for Fraser Suites Seef, with elevated offerings and experiences that will reaffirm its position as a top hospitality choice in the Seef District, one of the busiest and most popular areas in Bahrain. The property will continue to benefit from its proximity to Seef Mall, a much-loved shopping and leisure destination with a unique history. These enhancements reflect our commitment to evolving with the needs of our valued guests and exceeding their expectations, setting a new benchmark for sustainable, luxury hospitality standards in the Kingdom.”

Cluster General Manager of Fraser Suites Seef and Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain, Mariusz Tymosiewicz said: “We are pleased with the renovation’s steady progress, which underscores our dedication to providing guests with a memorable and comfortable experience. These upgrades aim to enrich every aspect of their stay, ensuring that Fraser Suites Seef remains a preferred destination for visitors seeking quality and convenience in the Seef District.”

Opened in 2010 as Bahrain's first full-service premium accommodation, award-winning Fraser Suites Seef offers 91 luxurious serviced apartments catering to both business and leisure travelers. It is the only world-class property with direct access to Seef Mall, Bahrain's premier shopping and entertainment destination. It was followed by Fraser Suites Al Liwan, which opened earlier this year as part of Seef Properties' Al Liwan mixed-use development.

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 and is a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse since 2007 with its operations headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.