Dubai, UAE — FranklinCovey Middle East, a regional leader in organizational performance improvement and leadership development, is calling on all businesses and individuals throughout the Middle East to exercise caution. As the sole authorized provider of the "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People®" program, the company emphasizes the importance of being vigilant against unauthorized personnel or training entities that claim to offer this internationally acclaimed training.

Headquartered in Dubai and Riyadh, FranklinCovey Middle East operates across a wide region, including the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Bahrain, Kuwait, Sultanate of Oman, Qatar, Iraq, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the Republic of Yemen. The company has successfully delivered this transformative program to over 100,000 participants and more than 1,000 companies, making significant impacts on personal and organizational success.

"The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People®," based on Stephen R. Covey’s influential book, emphasizes timeless principles such as fairness, integrity, honesty, and human dignity. This book has inspired millions over the past three decades, proving essential in fostering the skills needed for sustained success in leadership and personal growth.

FranklinCovey Middle East holds exclusive authority to market, sell, and present a range of FranklinCovey programs — not only " The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People®" but also "The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership," "The 4 Disciplines of Execution (4DX)," "The 5 Choices to Extraordinary Productivity," "Leading at the Speed of Trust," and "Project Management Essentials." These programs are delivered in English, Arabic, and other FranklinCovey approved languages, utilizing trademarked and copyrighted content.

Notice: We strongly advise all organizations to be diligent in verifying that any training or workshops associated with FranklinCovey’s programs are delivered by officially authorized representatives. Engaging with unauthorized providers may result in legal action due to infringement of FranklinCovey’s intellectual property rights.

For authentic and impactful training, please verify the credentials of your FranklinCovey provider and ensure they are authorized to deliver these programs within our designated territories.

About FranklinCovey Middle East:

FranklinCovey is the world leader in helping organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior, with a robust presence in the Middle East enhancing organizational performance through effective leadership, team dynamics, and culture change, rooted in principle-based strategies.

For further information, please visit www.franklincoveyme.com or email us at info@franklincoveyme.com

Contact information:

Waleed Mohammed

Marketing Manager

FranklinCovey Middle East

info@franklincoveyme.com