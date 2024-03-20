Saudi investors can now access the full suite of Franklin Templeton’s investment capabilities through its robust global platform

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Franklin Templeton1 is pleased to announce that it has officially launched operations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia2, after receiving its ‘Managing Investments and Operating Funds’ and ‘Advising’ licenses from the Capital Market Authority.

Jenny Johnson, President & CEO, Franklin Templeton commented: “The Middle East is a key region for Franklin Templeton. We are delighted that Saudi Arabian investors now have local access to the firm’s global strength through its robust global platform and public and private market offerings. Local clients will have a wide choice of investment solutions across asset classes, styles and geographies, including its considerable $256 billion3 global alternatives platform; its knowledge hub through the FT Academy and FT Institute as well as its fintech and digital ecosystem.”

With $1.6 trillion4 in assets under management, Franklin Templeton is one of the world’s largest global asset management companies. The firm has a long track record of successful acquisitions including Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Lexington Partners, Alcentra and Putnam Investments, which brought new capabilities to its traditional asset offerings and substantially expanded its alternatives capabilities in private credit, secondary private equity and co-investments, and real estate. These new capabilities complement Franklin Templeton’s existing strengths in traditional global equities and fixed income, multi-asset solutions, ETFs and hedged strategies.

Sandeep Singh, Head of CEEMEA & India, Franklin Templeton commented: “This office launch marks a key milestone for our Middle East business. Through our local team in Riyadh, we are excited to expand our global footprint and deepen existing relationships with institutional clients and distribution partners in the country.”

He continued: “Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is fostering a favourable environment for the asset management industry to grow, and we continue to see great interest in customized solutions for traditional fixed income and equity and Shariah compliant strategies, as well as growing demand for alternatives, including private credit, secondary private equity and private real estate.”

Franklin Templeton is a pioneer in emerging market investing with a long track record of establishing a presence in developing countries over the firm’s 75-year history. In the Middle East, the firm is known for being an early entrant within the global asset management industry, having operated in the region for approximately 25 years and serving some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, central banks, family offices and global private banks based locally. In 2018, the firm also listed its Franklin FTSE Saudi ETF on the New York Stock Exchange to provide investors with targeted exposure to large and mid-size companies in Saudi Arabia.

Muneera AlDossary, CEO of Saudi Arabia, Franklin Templeton added: “Having joined Franklin Templeton a few months ago, it’s an exciting time to be part of the firm and to launch this office. Saudi Arabia is transforming its economy at a rapid pace, and we are looking forward to contributing to the development of its local asset management industry through innovative investment solutions and training of local talent.”

The firm’s Riyadh team includes MENA equity, MENA fixed income and Global Sukuk professionals who are supported by the global scale and resources of Franklin Templeton. Its new office is located in Riyadh, Northern Ring Rd, Hittin District 13512.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,400 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of February 29, 2024.

Franklin Templeton Financial Company (“FTFC”) is a single-shareholder closed joint stock company with unified registration number 7036955537 and a paid up capital of SAR 30 million. FTFC holds license number 23265-22 issued by the Saudi Arabian Capital Market Authority which authorizes it to carry out the activities of ‘Managing Investments and Operating Funds’ and ‘Advising’ in securities.

