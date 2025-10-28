The esteemed Partners include, Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, BNY, Fitch Ratings, Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC), SNB Capital, Simmons & Simmons and Standard Chartered

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Franklin Templeton, one of the world’s largest asset managers, proudly launched the HeadStart program with global and local partners on the sidelines of FII9. This groundbreaking initiative, a collaboration with Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University (PNU), aims to empower female students in Saudi Arabia by providing them with both theoretical and practical knowledge of the financial services industry. The launch event hosted leaders from corporations and ministries, including the esteemed partners Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, The Bank of New York (BNY), Fitch Ratings, Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC), SNB Capital, Simmons & Simmons and Standard Chartered.

The Headstart program is a two-phase educational initiative designed for female students in their final year of undergraduate studies in finance and economics. The first phase involves online learning through Franklin Templeton Academy, where students engage with core investment themes such as introduction to asset classes, portfolio construction, market analysis, and legal & compliance. The second phase offers a four-month in-office co-op training program with partner organizations, providing hands-on experience across asset management and financial services.

Jenny Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton, expressed her enthusiasm for the program, stating, "I have long held the belief that financial services is an industry of choice. The services we provide help people all over the world achieve the most important financial milestones of their lives. And women are one of the biggest drivers of our industry's continuing growth story. Hence, we are excited to offer Headstart by Franklin Templeton as a first step to the students of PNU in their investment management journey."

The program's commitment to empowering Saudi women in finance underscores Franklin Templeton's dedication to fostering a new generation of female leaders in the industry. Upon completion of the program, participants will receive a certificate acknowledging their acquired skills and knowledge, as well as potential opportunities for job placement by the firm where they completed their co-op.

Muneera Al-Doassary, CEO of Franklin Templeton Saudi Arabia, Said, “The launch of 'HeadStart' is a powerful illustration of unity, bringing together local and global financial institutions, and future talent. We recognize the immense potential of Saudi Arabia's young demographics, particularly our talented women, as the key to our future growth. This initiative that will create a long-lasting legacy, is our collective commitment to empowering this generation and accelerating their inclusion in our expanding financial sector.”

The partners were recognized for their commitment to the program during this event, marking a significant milestone in creating a more diverse financial landscape. Franklin Templeton is proud to lead this initiative, which aligns with its values of supporting the young generation and advancing women in finance. The firm understands that to achieve scalable and sustained impact, working closely with global and local partners is essential to the development of the local ecosystem.

