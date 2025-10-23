Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Franklin Templeton, one of the world’s largest global asset managers, is delighted to announce that it has successfully registered eight actively- managed global funds following approval from the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) for qualified investors. The registered funds cover a broad spectrum of sectors and geographies representing the breadth of the Franklin Templeton’s investment capabilities.

The eight funds include a mix of single-country, regional, and global investment strategies, with four of them being Shariah-compliant. Key areas of focus include global emerging markets investments, multi asset strategies, thematic investments focused on key emerging opportunities like technology and AI, as well as specific country-focused strategies.

Franklin Templeton is a global asset manager, managing over $1.6 trillion in AUM through its network of Specialist Investment Managers (SIMs). This platform offers a powerful competitive edge by blending the autonomy and specialized expertise of multiple teams with the scale of a unified firm, delivering innovative, outcome-oriented solutions across public and private markets globally.

Sandeep Singh, Head of Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India, commented "The registration of the eight funds is to further showcase Franklin Templeton's global investment expertise to Saudi Arabia’s growing market . Our firm seeks to deeply understand the priorities and challenges of our clients, so we can deliver holistic solutions that aim to ensure their long-term success, all by our extensive resources and scale. The variety of strategies we are now offering provides broad diversification options to build resilient portfolios that deliver across different market conditions."

Franklin Templeton has 1,600 investment professionals globally, a scale that, through its distinct specialist investment managers, offers an unparalleled depth of expertise and specialization across fixed income, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions.This means developing solutions for clients to capitalize on trends like AI, blockchain, and cloud-based technologies in addition to access to a suite of tools and services to take advantage of these innovations.

Muneera Al-Doassary, CEO and Managing Director of Franklin Templeton Saudi Arabia, added, "We are excited to offer our Saudi qualified investors access to a range of best-in-class strategies that tap into the insights of our investment experts and researchers around the world to understand what the future might hold and to address emerging trends that will shape our industry. This registration marks a significant milestone for Franklin Templeton in Saudi Arabia, as it broadens our ability to serve the diverse investment needs of our clients in the Kingdom "

Based in San Mateo, California, Franklin Templeton, a major global asset manager, has a 25-year presence in the Middle East. The firm further solidified its commitment to Saudi Arabia with the opening of its Riyadh office in March 2024. Renowned for its pioneering approach to emerging market investments, Franklin Templeton now offers a suite of investment and research services from its Riyadh location. These include MENA Fixed Income and Global Sukuk, Saudi Fixed Income, Frontier and MENA Equities, and Private Credit.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organisation with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialisation on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.64 trillion in assets under management as of 31 August 2025.

Franklin Templeton Financial Company (“FTFC”) is a single-shareholder closed joint stock company with unified registration number 7036955537 and a paid up capital of SAR 30 million. FTFC holds license number 23265-22 issued by the Saudi Arabian Capital Market Authority which authorizes it to carry out the activities of ‘Managing Investments and Operating Funds’ and ‘Advising’ in securities.

