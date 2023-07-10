New Delhi: Franchise India Knowledge Services, hub of the best international professional coaching, consulting, and training brands in India and Middle East is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary franchise opportunity, a tailor-made program for individuals who are keen to grow as a business in the financial coaching space. The program is called "Financial Coach."

This groundbreaking initiative, led by renowned finance management expert Dr. Anil Lamba, Founder & Director, Lamcon, along with Franchise India Knowledge Services, aims to combat the prevalent issue of financial mismanagement that often leads to business failures on a global scale.

The Financial Coach franchise opportunity is designed to create a robust network of dedicated professional coaches in the financial literacy space who can help business owners and entrepreneurs across all sectors.

Franchise India Knowledge Services aims to cultivate a cadre of confident, passionate, and dedicated financial coaches by providing comprehensive training programs, fostering a supportive community, and organizing nationwide events.

As a part of a leading financial coaching franchise and certification program, this initiative equips professionals and organizations with the knowledge and skills needed to establish their own profitable and sustainable financial coaching businesses.

The program's ultimate goal is to make financial coaching accessible to enterprises of all sizes, enabling them to take financially intelligent actions that positively impact their establishments.

Franchise India Knowledge Services envisions over the next 3 yearsto build a pool of100 certified Financial Coaches spread across the country, empowering over 10,000 businesses every week. Following the successful India launch, plans are underway to expand the program to the GCC market, further extending its transformative impact.

Dr. Anil Lamba, the Director of Financial Coach, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to lead this transformative initiative. Financial mismanagement remains a significant hurdle for businesses worldwide. Through this program, we aim to empower financial professionals with the knowledge and skills to make a positive difference. Together, we will build a community of Financial Coaches dedicated to helping businesses thrive and create a sustainable future in an ever-changing world."

About Franchise India Knowledge Services

Franchise India Knowledge Services is a globally recognized leader in professional coaching, consulting, and training. Committed to empowering individuals and organizations with the skills necessary for success in an ever-changing world, the company offers a comprehensive range of programs and services.