VFS Global is bringing France visa services closer to home for the residents of Qatar through its new France Visa Application Centre in Doha. The centre was inaugurated on 08 February 2024 by Patrick Poinsot, First counsellor at the French embassy in Qatar.

France visa applicants can now visit this centre located in Level 2, Al Nuaimi Building, Oqba Ibn Nafie Street, Airport Road, Doha, Qatar, to submit their applications for short and long stay visas. Prior appointments are mandatory and can be booked on www.vfsglobal.com.

Mr. Patrick Poinsot, First counselor at the French embassy in Qatar said, “We care about the quality of the welcome of our Qatari friends and residents of Qatar who want to go to France. We are very pleased to see that, each year, more and more people are travelling to France, especially for touristic reasons and, with our new partner VFS Global, we will endeavor to process their visa applications in the best possible and efficient way”

Mr. Atul Marwah, Chief Operating Officer – Middle East & Egypt, VFS Global said, “We are excited to embark on this new journey with the Embassy of France in Qatar. VFS Global has a long-standing association with France, making people’s cross border mobility simple and convenient through visa services in 29 countries across the globe since 2004. The addition of Doha to this expansive network is indeed a proud feather in our cap. We look forward to welcoming travellers from Qatar at our new centre.”

More comfort for visa applicants

Focused on providing exceptional customer service, ensuring convenient and seamless experiences, the premises feature a spacious waiting area, state-of-the-art biometric facilities, and a dedicated space to promote France as a destination, providing applicants with key information ahead of their travels.

Travellers visiting this centre can also choose from a range of our optional services, such as courier return service to receive processed passports at home, and form filling assistance from trained professionals, among others.

Those looking for a more personalised service can also opt for the Premium Lounge to receive end-to-end assistance throughout the process in a plush ambience.

About VFS Global

As the world’s leading outsourcing and technology service specialist, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 70 client governments. Operating over 3,300 Application Centres in 149 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 276 million applications since 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai and backed by majority shareholder Blackstone, along with the Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, VFS Global is committed to creating value for all stakeholders and leading in responsible, innovative solutions making government services more effective and efficient.

