Dammam, Saudi Arabia: Fourth Milling Company ("MC4" or the "Company"), a leading producer of flour and its derivatives in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced its financial results for its third quarter of 2025 and the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025.

Q3-2025 Performance

MC4 achieved $169.0 million in net revenue in Q3 2025, recording a 5.7% year-over-year increase compared to $159.9 million in Q3 2024, as the Company continues its upwards sales trajectory in 2025. The growth was driven by a 16.6% increase in flour sales (from $96.5 million in Q3 2024 to $112.5 million in Q3 2025), supported by strong demand for regulated products. Following the Company’s strategic decision to shift its sales mix toward flour products and capitalize on market prices, the feed and bran segment recorded a 10.9% year-on-year decline. Gross profit increased by 3.0% year-on-year to $79.5 million, driven by top-line growth over the period, while gross margin remained flat.

Net profit after Zakat and tax grew by 10.7% to $52.1 million, up from $47.1 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share stood at $0.1 for the quarter. Profitability was underpinned by net revenue growth of 5.7% ($9.1 million) and a $2.7 million reduction in general and administrative expenses, reflecting the elimination of non-recurring costs that were recognized in the same period last year. In addition, the Company gained an incremental $1.0 million from other income and recorded a $1.0 million improvement in deferred tax due to a decrease in deferred tax liabilities (driven by a decrease in foreign ownership resulting from the IPO). These gains were partially offset by a $3.8 million increase in selling and distribution expenses across 3 main components. First, logistics expenses due to larger product volumes transported and an increase in fuel prices. In addition, salaries and other employee benefits recorded an uplift as the Company executed its strategic onboarding plan to enhance its management structure. Furthermore, the Company has conducted an intensive marketing campaigns to promote its FOOM brand presence.

Quarter-on-quarter, net profit increased by 53.0%, primarily due to higher revenue driven by seasonal factors, in addition to gross margin expansion resulting from cost efficiencies.

9M 2025 Performance

For the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025, MC4 recorded revenue of $479.8 million, representing a 3.8% year-on-year increase from $462.3 million in the same period of 2024. The growth was primarily driven by stronger flour sales across multiple distribution channels.

Net profit for 9M 2025 reached $138.9 million, highlighting a year-on-year increase of 7.8%.This was supported by a $17.5 million rise in revenue, a $3.9 million decline in deferred tax expense (from a deferred tax expense of $1.7 million in 9M 2024 to an income of $2.2 million in 9M 2025) stemming from the reduction in deferred tax liabilities, and a $2.4 million uplift in income from short-term Shariah-compliant deposits. These positive drivers were partially offset by a

$9.4 million increase in selling and distribution expenses.

Khalid Al Maktary, CEO of Fourth Milling Company, said: “Our Q3 and 9M results underscore the strength of our core flour business and our continued emphasis on operational efficiency. Building on our solid year-to-date performance, we delivered resilient profitability, supported by a focused optimization of our product mix and strengthened retail leadership. Our FOOM remains the market leader in the consumer pack flour segment, and we are continuing to invest in the brand to further enhance its competitive edge.

We also advanced our approved capacity expansion plans, by signing agreements with leading companies in the milling sector for the supply of equipment, machinery, and electrical installations for the new flour mill and feed plant in Al-Kharj. In parallel, we have positioned ourselves for global market entry following the GFSA export authorization earlier this year. Collectively, these efforts broaden our future growth prospects and reinforce our dedication to excellence in operations, leadership in the market, and the continued trust of our customers.”

About Fourth Milling Company (MC4):

Fourth Milling Company (MC4) is a leading producer of flour and its derivatives in Saudi Arabia, established in 2017 as part of the Saudi milling industry privatization initiative. With over 40 years of heritage, MC4 specializes in producing high-quality flour, wheat derivatives, and animal feed products that meet the demands of the Kingdom's growing population. Its flagship brand, FOOM, is the top local flour brand, recognized for its quality and market-leading position. Strategically headquartered in Dammam, MC4 operates state-of-the-art production facilities across Dammam, Madinah, and Al-Kharj, covering more than approximately 80% of the Kingdom’s population. Committed to operational excellence, sustainability, and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals, MC4 continues to drive innovation in food security and create long-term value for its stakeholders.

