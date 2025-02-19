Al Mani: “We aim to raise awareness of the vital role logistics plays in supporting creativity and driving growth in the furniture and décor sector, both locally and globally.”

Jeddah – Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services since 1979, has underscored the importance of logistics in the world of furniture and interior design through its distinguished participation at the Interiors & Furniture Show (IFS) Jeddah 2025, taking place from February 18 to 20, 2025. The company highlights logistics as a strategic element that enables businesses to reach new markets and achieve broader customer satisfaction.

Commenting on this occasion, Nizar Al Mani, CEO of Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, said: “We are delighted to be part of this significant event, which brings together some of the most prominent exhibitors, experts in décor and furniture, and world-renowned architects—led by Saudi architect Dr. Sami Angawi. We believe our four-decade experience in the logistics sector allows us to provide added value to all participants and visitors, whether through facilitating transport and customs clearance or offering comprehensive solutions that ensure safe and timely delivery.”

Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited’s participation reflects its commitment to supporting the interior décor and furniture industries by providing reliable and efficient logistics solutions that meet exhibitors’ and visitors’ needs, helping expand their business horizons locally and regionally.

Al Mani Added: “Through our involvement in this key event, we aim to redefine logistics as a partner for creativity. We seek to raise awareness of the logistics element in fostering innovation and driving growth in the furniture and décor sector, both locally and around the world.”

Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly with its focus on environmental sustainability and the development of creative industries. The company adopts energy-efficient practices and uses recyclable packaging materials to reduce its carbon footprint, thereby enabling the furniture and décor sector to deliver products to consumers while adhering to global environmental standards.

Offering end-to-end supply chain solutions—including storage, local and international transport—Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited places innovation and sustainability at the heart of its operations. This approach allows the company to meet client needs with high efficiency, enabling businesses to keep pace with market developments and elevate their operations to new levels.

A premier platform in its field, the Interiors & Furniture Show (IFS) Jeddah 2025 brings together local and international companies specializing in design, décor, and furniture. It offers invaluable networking opportunities and the chance to explore the latest innovations and trends in interior design. Visitors to the Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited booth can learn about the company’s latest transport and logistics solutions, tailored to meet the diverse demands of various industrial and commercial sectors.

Established in 1979, Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a Saudi leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services, has become a cornerstone in the moving and logistics sector, offering comprehensive and integrated services. With over four decades of expertise, the company has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the most trusted providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Its partnerships and robust relations with leading international organizations—including IATA, FIATA, IAM, and FIDI—underscores its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

Established in 1979, Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a Saudi leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services, has become a cornerstone in the moving and logistics sector, offering comprehensive and integrated services. With over four decades of expertise, the company has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the most trusted providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Its partnerships and robust relations with leading international organizations—including IATA, FIATA, IAM, and FIDI—underscores its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

