Dubai, UAE: With finishing touches well underway, the new Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr is confirming its grand opening on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. This glamorously restored “Palace by the Sea” features lush gardens framing a majestic 18th century royal residence, creating a true oceanfront oasis in the heart of Morocco’s “City of Lights.”

“Rabat is a city whose moment has arrived,” says General Manager Gregory Viaud. “Four Seasons is unveiling a new era of luxury and glamour, building on our reputation for personalised service with genuine heart. Our team cannot wait to introduce the property to our guests, and welcome local residents to a familiar landmark that has been totally transformed.”

The hotel’s oceanfront location is exceptionally convenient. Guests are just minutes from the historic Kasbah, the Medina and the city’s most important business addresses. For arrivals by air, Four Seasons is 30 minutes from Rabat-Salé Airport and 90 minutes from Casablanca’s Mohammed V International Airport. Morocco’s high-speed train network connects to Casablanca in just 45 minutes and Tangier in 1 hour 20 minutes.

A Destination of History and Excitement

The launch of Four Seasons is the start of a new chapter for the historic Kasr Al Bahr – the “Palace by the Sea” – a magnificent complex of buildings on Rabat’s Atlantic coastline. Built in the 18th century as the summer palace of Morocco’s Sultan Moulay Slimane, the property was later turned into a military hospital. Now the landmark is evolving again as a Four Seasons hotel, thanks to the dedication of UAE-based owner partners, The five-hectare (twelve-acre) oceanfront site features eleven buildings in total – five brand new and six historical – balancing authentic historical detail with chic modern design. Families who are attached to this site and who know its history will be dazzled by its revival.

“We are excited to be involved in the evolution of this 18th century oceanfront palace as a Four Seasons hotel,” says Bill O’Regan, Group CEO at Modon Holding. “Inspired by our shared commitment to innovation and excellence, we are proud to see the reveal of the Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr in Morocco that is sure to generate phenomenal interest and create memorable experiences.”

"We are thrilled to see the upcoming opening of the Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr,” said H.E. Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Modon Holding. “Rabat, with a rich history and cultural heritage, stands as a beacon for travelers seeking an authentic and unforgettable experience and is poised for an incredible future as a premier tourist destination. We are proud to contribute to the growth and development of this magnificent city. Morocco, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and warm hospitality, continues to captivate the hearts of tourists from around the globe.”

Ocean-View Comfort for Every Occasion

To host international business and leisure travellers, Four Seasons offers a wide range of accommodation options, including 200 guest rooms and suites – most with balconies or terraces, and many with breathtaking ocean views. Some suites are enhanced with a rooftop terrace or plunge pool. The pinnacle among the signature suites is the lavish Sultan’s Riad, set within the Sultan’s original residence, built in 1792, and now fully restored and expanded. Spread over two floors, this three-bedroom suite encompasses close to 1,000 square metres (10,000 square feet) of beautifully appointed interiors and features its own private terrace and infinity-style swimming pool.

Rabat’s Unique Dining Destination

With a collection of seven venues for dining and drinks, Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr is set to become a lively social gathering place for local residents and visitors. The three signature experiences feature Brasserie Marie for French bistro cuisine, Verdello, for flavourful Mediterranean and Italian fare, and the all day dining Flamme with its sumptuous veranda overlooking the pools, serving oven-baked specialties such as fresh breads and pizzas, along with Moroccan flairs. For the city’s most luxurious afternoon tea, there’s Noora Lobby Lounge, while Bar Atlantique showcases international cocktail trends prepared by a team of creative mixologists.

Hidden within the palace’s oldest building, Laila lounge provides a club-like setting for celebrations, elevated by live entertainment and a selection of creative cocktails.

Resort-Style Relaxation and Recreation

A resort in the heart of the city, Four Seasons provides extensive amenities for guests’ enjoyment. The focal point is The Spa at Four Seasons, an ocean-view wellness sanctuary with ten private treatment rooms, a traditional Moroccan hammam, full-service salon and a stunning indoor saltwater pool. Two outdoor pools – including a resort-style pool and an ocean-view infinity pool – are set amidst gardens with palm, olive and citrus trees. Guests can work out in the 24-hour fitness centre, including an outdoor terrace for yoga classes, and gaze across the Atlantic Ocean for inspiration. Kids club with a full program Kids for All Seasons will entertain our younger guests in a safe and creative environment.

State-of-the-Art Meetings and Events

Boasting 2,700 square metres (29,000 square feet) of indoor-outdoor space, the newly built event centre is set to become Rabat’s preferred address for meetings and conferences. Impressive venues include the Royal Ballroom, a pillarless space with 1,021 square metres (10,997 square feet), hosting up to 1,000 guests along with a large outdoor terrace. The events centre also boasts a junior ballroom, seven breakout rooms and an open-air terrace with Atlantic Ocean views for sunny events during the day and star-studded receptions by night.

The most romantic weddings come to life in an environment of total beauty, including thoughtful touches such as a private salon adjacent to the ballroom, on-site beauty services, and numerous backdrops for photography. Every detail is perfected by the team of experienced Four Seasons event planners and catering specialists, offering international menu options and impeccable service for each guest. It’s an experience reflecting the royal legacy of this historic oceanfront palace.

To celebrate the official debut on October 1, 2024, Four Seasons is extending a Grand Opening Offer with 15 percent savings on the regular room rate. To be among the first to experience Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr, call for reservations at +1 800 819 5053 or book online. For more information or to arrange a site tour, please contact sales.rabat@fourseasons.com.

-Ends-

For further queries, email fourseasons@Katchthis.com

About Four Seasons in Morocco

Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr will be the third hotel in a diverse collection of Four Seasons experiences in Morocco that also includes Four Seasons Resort Marrakech and Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca.

About Modon

Established in 2005, Modon Holding (formerly Q Holding) is one of the leading groups in the UAE engaged in the development and operations of iconic Destination. Through our diversified business portfolio, we are engaged across the value chain of destination development, operations and management. Modon Holding is private stock company listed on ADX’s second market with the shareholding of ADQ and IHC Group