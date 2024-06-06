KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait – In an exciting new collaboration, Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya is partnering with Harvey Nichols Kuwait, part of the Alshaya Group, to help graduates celebrate academic achievements in style. Bespoke styling consultations and exclusive beauty treatments combine with world-renowned Four Seasons hospitality for a first-class graduation occasion to remember.

"We are thrilled to partner with Harvey Nichols to offer a bespoke luxury experience that celebrates the important milestone of graduation," said Martin Kipping, General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait. "This initiative is about more than just style and beauty; it's about creating lasting memories that honour our guests' achievements."

Elevating 2024’s graduation season, fashion experts will provide personal styling consultations at the Harvey Nichols Kuwait store, located in The Avenues. As further preparation for their special day, graduates can also enjoy complimentary beauty services from partner brands at Harvey Nichols Kuwait.

"We're extremely pleased to partner with the Four Seasons to celebrate every graduate’s momentous occasion in style. This first-of-its-kind collaboration allows us to support graduates as they embark on their next chapter while also using the power of fashion to make a lasting impression. Together, we'll ensure graduates feel confident and empowered as they step out into their new world," said Saleh Alshaya, President of the Apparel Division - Alshaya Group.

From June 1 to 14, hotel visitors can purchase an array of ready-to-wear accessories at an exclusive Harvey Nichols pop-up boutique. The boutique will feature bags, shoes, jewellery, and cosmetics, as well as the latest ‘Eid Capsule Collection’.

To further enhance the experience, the Harvey Nichols pop-up will be accompanied by a ‘Graduation Lounge’ set from June 1 - a bespoke addition for graduates and their families and friends to refresh with graduation-themed pastries and sweet treats for coffee breaks with a smile.

“Our collaboration with Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait allows us to bring our expertise in luxury fashion and beauty directly to the deserving graduates, giving them the opportunity to step out for their graduation ceremony feeling confident and stylish, dressed in stunning designs from coveted names like Zimmermann, Self-Portrait, and Rotate. We will also be providing complimentary makeovers by some of the most popular beauty brands we house, ensuring they look and feel their absolute best on this momentous occasion," said Julie Howett - Business Director at Harvey Nichols Kuwait.

The Graduation Package is available for all graduates celebrating at the hotel during the graduation season. Package highlights include:

An invitation for a personalized styling consultation with a Personal Shopper at Harvey Nichols Kuwait for all graduates

Complimentary beauty services, such as professional makeup application on their graduation day, for all graduates purchasing from featured partner beauty brands (terms and conditions apply)

A complimentary facial voucher featuring one of Harvey Nichols’ premier skincare brands for graduates booking a suite at the hotel during the graduation ceremony (one complimentary voucher per booking per stay)

For more information about the graduation celebrations with Harvey Nichols at Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait.