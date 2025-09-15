Dubai, UAE: Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris has completed a major three-year transformation project that saw all its 243 rooms completely renovated for the first time since reopening in 1999. Now redesigned as a collection of private Parisian residences, each space exudes a contemporary feel and an intimate ambience. The extensive works were carried out with the utmost discretion, in keeping with the property’s signature blend of refinement, understated elegance and discreet behind-the-scenes care.

Sarmad Zok, Managing Director of Kingdom Hotel Investments (UK) Ltd (KHI), comments: “For over two decades, we have consistently invested in our iconic hotel facilities with the long-term vision of positioning them at the very pinnacle of the international hospitality market. Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris is the embodiment of that ambition – an iconic Parisian landmark that seeks to offer guests the most luxurious hotel experience in the world. In just ten years, we have introduced two Michelin-starred restaurants, launched an exceptional spa, and transformed the palace by renovating our reception halls and our collection of rooms and suites. The building now also holds international certification for its outstanding environmental performance. These significant investments reflect our unwavering commitment to maintaining this flagship of the global hotel industry at the highest standards of excellence, continuing to elevate it while staying true to its soul and timeless identity.”

Thibault Drege, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris adds: “This renovation marks a significant milestone in the history of the George V. We wanted to redesign our rooms and suites with the same high standards we strive to deliver every day. We didn’t simply want to provide accommodation; we wanted to create authentic living spaces inspired by the elegance of Parisian apartments. Bathed in natural light, each space is elegant, functional, and profoundly calming. The project was carried out while the hotel remained fully operational – that’s how we approach every major transformation. The defining strength of the George V is indeed the ability to reinvent itself with discretion and precision, without ever compromising the excellence of service or the unique experience we are committed to offering our guests.”

While the underlying spirit of the palace remains intact, its interior design has been refined, renewed and elevated. In collaboration with renowned interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon, who has shaped the hotel’s transformations for over two decades, the palace now offers a collection of authentic private apartments. Thoughtfully conceived to evoke the charm of a Parisian pied-à-terre, each space is designed to offer guests the feeling of truly living in Paris.

A collection of private apartments with a residential feel

The newly refurbished residential spaces feature the largest guestroom layouts of any hotel in Paris, with personal workspaces, curated libraries and private dining rooms. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the art of living in grand Haussmann-style apartments. A harmonious blend of classic Louis XVI-style furniture, 19th century artworks, and contemporary accents brings to life a style that is both timeless and understated.

Through a palette of soft, harmonious tones, the interiors have been reimagined with refined lines and expanded perspectives, with a seamless flow between indoors and out that draws in the spirit of Paris, a city known for its twinkling lights and timeless monuments. Through this transformation, Paris is no longer merely a backdrop to the hotel – it is now an integral part of the accommodation experience.

Thanks to newly added French windows, select suites now offer breathtaking views of the Eiffel Tower, the city rooftops, and the city’s grand, elegant boulevards. Natural light flows more freely, reaching deeper into the interiors and enhancing the sense of space while creating a feeling of calm and serenity. Meanwhile, balconies have been transformed into lush urban gardens. These leafy oases celebrate nature’s soft forms and contours, contrasting with the bold lines of the Art Deco façade.

With its harmonious design and rich materials, each new room is equipped with the latest technologies, including home automation systems, customisable mood lighting, and advanced audiovisual technology. Discreet and intuitive, these features have been thoughtfully designed to ensure guests feel at home and fully connected in the most Parisian of palaces.

Pierre-Yves Rochon explains: “This residential vision profoundly redefines the very essence of the luxury hotel experience. The palace is now more than a destination – it’s an address, a place to live, to make your own, to love as one would a Parisian home. Through the recent renovation work, the George V once again stands out as a place that has been greatly transformed while remaining faithful to its original character, its timeless elegance and its signature style. It’s where classic and contemporary aesthetics converge, all while continually pushing the boundaries of modern hospitality.”

Signature Suites designed as private Parisian residences

Three suites perfectly embody the hotel’s new vision of residential living, where design, architecture, materials and art come together to evoke a cultured, enlightened and timeless Paris.

The Penthouse Suite: a romantic retreat overlooking the Eiffel Tower

Located on the top floor, the hotel’s most iconic suite has been entirely redesigned to let in natural light, bathing the rooms in a kaleidoscope of soft colours that evolve throughout the day. Long cherished as an intimate cocoon, the suite has retained its essence as a luxurious and serene refuge away from the hustle and bustle of Paris. The interior has now been transformed to feel more fluid, open and poetic. The eye is first drawn to a delicate garden of white orchids, softly illuminated by the Parisian sky, before drifting toward the living room, which now extends onto a verdant balcony framed by expansive windows. The views from here are nothing short of spectacular, with the Eiffel Tower becoming the focal point of the space: a living masterpiece, visible at every hour.

Every detail has been meticulously thought out, including the green chenille silk sofa by J. Robert Scott; the circular ivory-lacquered bookcase adorned with pearlescent floral motifs; the beautifully adorned ceiling finished in softly patinated gold leaf; the boudoir-style dressing room with Baccarat wall sconces; and the sculpted marble basins, accented with floral compositions by Artistic Director Jeff Leatham. With three private terraces, the Penthouse Suite offers breathtaking views of Paris’s most iconic landmarks. As evening falls, guests can sip champagne while taking in the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower in a setting that captures the very essence of Parisian elegance.

The Parisian Eiffel Suite, a family-friendly residential apartment

The new signature suite of the George V, the Parisian Eiffel Suite perfectly embodies the vision of creating refined residential spaces. Designed as a true family apartment, it offers a rare configuration in Paris, with a master suite complemented by two seamlessly connected bedrooms providing flexibility and privacy, making it ideal for family stays or extended residencies.

Conceived as a true living space, the suite has undergone extensive architectural transformation. The spatial layout has been completely reimagined to create a smoother flow and to maximise views, with sweeping views of the Eiffel Tower enjoyed from the balcony. Natural light now floods the reception areas, centred around a Calacatta Oro marble fireplace. The space flows seamlessly onto two landscaped terraces, veritable leafy gardens adorned with seasonal blooms and furnished with black wrought-iron pieces by Hervé Baume. The result is a harmonious blend of Parisian romanticism and timeless elegance.

The décor pays tribute to quintessentially French residential decor, with a refined aesthetic enriched by classic design elements, including patinated oak Versailles parquet floors, draperies by Charles Burger and Dedar, delicate trimmings from Houlès and hand-tufted rugs. The soft, luminous palette of pale blue and off-white evokes both the natural light of Paris and the historical character of the George V.

The sumptuous bathroom is clad in white Carrara marble, accented with Baccarat crystal taps and a sculpted bas-relief of a nymph holding an amphora. Two bespoke Lalique wall sconces, designed by Pierre-Yves Rochon and featuring stylised parakeets, cast a gentle, enveloping glow. The adjoining dressing room, conceived as a discreet boudoir, has a dressing table in engraved antique Murano glass by Arte Veneziana, completing the space with a touch of understated elegance.

The adjoining rooms faithfully reflect the suite’s decorative language, with chests of drawers repainted in Hanoi Grey, marble vanities, Villari ceramics, Artemest vases, and restored porcelain light fixtures.

Premier Suite: A Subtle and Refined Transformationma

Finally, the Parisian Suite offers a more discreet yet equally refined aesthetic, conceived as a serene, inviting and seamless living space. Eschewing overt grandeur in favour of subtle sophistication, the renovation introduces a quiet elegance, redefining the suite as a soft, light-filled residential sanctuary.

Upon entering, guests are welcomed by a semi-open library, evoking the warmth of a well-loved home. The living room retains its classic proportions while embracing a contemporary flair, with meticulously restored furnishings and complete with an emerald-green lacquered bar. The space is adorned with original works from Gérard Redoulès, antique lithographs and decorative ceramic objects, with subtle palettes of sea green, ivory and light taupe accented with touches of patinated gilding.

Clad in Carrara marble, the bathroom features crystal Baccarat fittings and Lalique wall lights, bringing a lyrical elegance to the space. This sense of refinement continues in the semi-open dressing room, where a gradient glass wall allows natural light to stream in while preserving privacy. A built-in dressing table conjures the ambiance of a theatre dressing room or an intimate boudoir. Designed with meticulous attention to detail and enriched with luxurious fabrics and materials, the dressing room radiates light and serenity.

