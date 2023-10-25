Next-generation QX80 flagship arriving next year

All-new QX65 crossover coupe and all-electric SUV en route

Product renaissance cements holistic brand renewal

TOKYO, Japan — INFINITI today announced plans to launch four new models as part of a comprehensive range refresh, signaling a product renaissance.

In pursuit of its goal to electrify the majority of its global range by 2030, INFINITI unveiled a sleek all-electric fastback sedan concept, the Vision Qe and teased an advanced all-electric SUV. INFINITI also confirmed its new generation QX80 full-size SUV flagship will arrive next year and announced a new QX65 crossover coupe is on the horizon.

All models embody the brand’s evolved design language, anchored around Japan-inspired Artistry in Motion. INFINITI’s specific blend of artistry delivers products that blend evocative, artful design with powerful, yet graceful movement.

“Today is a pivotal moment for INFINITI as we announce four stunning new models are on the way,” said Jose Roman, Global Head of INFINITI and senior vice president, Global Sales Nissan Motor Co. “These additions will reinvigorate INFINITI and pave the way to achieving our long-term plan: Ambition 2030.”

In concert with INFINITI’s recently updated visual identity, retail architecture and multisensory signature, the new products round out a comprehensive refresh for the brand that extends across all key touch points.

Artistry in motion

Since its birth in 1989, INFINITI has embraced artful and provocative design as a key differentiator. From the minimalist Q45 performance sedan to the pioneering FX crossover coupe and recently revealed QX Monograph concept, INFINITI has always dared to push boundaries, challenge conventions, and deliver products that stir emotions.

All models of the brand’s future range have been crafted under an evolved design language: Artistry in Motion. Customers of the future can expect clean yet sculptured exteriors where lighting and panels seamlessly intersect along with welcoming interiors - where technology and rich materials are curated and assembled with artistic precision.

INFINITI Vision Qe sets tone for all-electric sedan of the future

Revealed at INFINITI’s New Dawn event in Tokyo, the INFINITI Vision Qe concept previews the design of INFINITI’s first all-electric model. The sleek fastback sedan pairs a low and wide profile, with full-width digital piano key lighting and striking machine-finished wheels.

The concept points at the design direction for INFINITI’s first EV, which is slated to be assembled in Canton, Mississippi. More details on the concept’s stunning design can be found HERE

New all-electric SUV on horizon

INFINITI also provided a tantalizing glimpse of an all-new, all-electric SUV with the Vision QXe concept. Slated as its second EV offering, Vision QXe will blend the practicality of a crossover body style with INFINITI’s latest design form and a suite of advanced technologies.

Next Generation flagship

INFINITI’s next generation QX80 SUV flagship is confirmed to arrive next year. The exterior, previewed by the QX Monograph concept unveiled at 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August, is characterized by a confident, athletic stance paired with grand, yet graceful proportions.

The production QX80 will carry the same powerful profile and minimalist exterior infused with evocative details. Inside, the cabin will pair opulent materials with cutting-edge technology to deliver extraordinary comfort and convenience for all three rows.

New QX65 crossover coupe

An all-new QX65 nameplate will adorn a new mid-sized INFINITI crossover coupe. Channeling inspiration from the pioneering INFINITI FX, the new INFINITI QX65 promises buyers a stylish two-row alternative in the cluttered midsized crossover segment.

A bright new dawn for INFINITI

In this bright new dawn, INFINITI’s goal is to inspire owners – offering a human-centric and holistic luxury experience that extends beyond the car alone. The four future products will reinvigorate its lineup, providing luxury buyers with convention-challenging alternatives within key segments.

More information on each new model will be revealed in due course. To deep dive into the Vision Qe concept’s design, and for additional visuals, please visit INFINITI’s newsroom

