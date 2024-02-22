Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Lagardère Travel Retail is delighted to announce that is has partnered with Fortnum & Mason to open the brand’s newest store in Dubai International (DXB), offering a little haven of Piccadilly pleasure to passengers as they make their journeys across the globe. Famous for serving the needs of travellers for centuries, the new store stocks over 200 of the brand’s joy-giving items and marks the next chapter in Fortnum’s plans for international expansion.

Those visiting the airport store will be able to purchase from a considered edit from Fortnum’s, including some of the brand’s most renowned tea blends, like the iconic Royal Blend, or Fortnum’s Sparkling Tea, which is the latest evolution in its 314-year tea history. Fortnum’s reimagined coffee collection will also be available to buy, alongside the extraordinarily enormous and delicious Lossus biscuit range, as well as a host of other biscuits, preserves and sweet treats. Gift boxes will provide customers with an easy pick-up gift when en route to see friends and family, and travel accessories such as leather luggage tags and passport covers will enable travellers to take a bit of Fortnum’s with them wherever they go.

Fortnum’s at DXB will be the brand’s only standalone store in the Middle East, and the strategically positioned location makes it accessible to travellers from all corners of the globe. DXB is forecast to welcome over 88.8m passengers in 2024 and Fortnum’s is excited at the prospect of reaching new audiences, both from within the region and those connecting through the airport.

The launch of this new international store marks a continuation of Lagardère Travel Retail’s strategic partnership with Fortnum & Mason, building on the successful Fortnum’s store opening at Hong Kong International Airport in late 2022. The expansion to the Middle East also aligns with Fortnum’s ongoing strategy to meet the growing global demand for the brand.

Vadim Motlik, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail UAE, commented "We are excited to partner with Fortnum & Mason and bring a touch of Piccadilly pleasure to international travellers passing through DXB. Lagardère Travel Retail is dedicated to curating exceptional retail experiences, and our strategic partnership with Fortnum & Mason further underscores this commitment. The exquisite offering of this iconic British brand seamlessly aligns with our mission to provide a unique and delightful shopping experience. Passengers will not only have access to their favourite Fortnum’s products but will also be able to indulge in the delightful tea ceremony experience. We look forward to welcoming passengers at DXB and contributing to the continued success of Fortnum & Mason's global expansion."

Tom Athron, CEO of Fortnum & Mason, said “Since 1707, Fortnum & Mason has been home to extraordinary hampers, delicious food and joy-giving gifts, and we are so excited to continue with our plans for international expansion, and open a satellite store in Dubai International Airport (DXB). The love for Fortnum’s brand, both at home and internationally is extraordinary, and it is exciting to be able to meet people where they are, to bring them not only our range of Fortnum’s products, but also enable them to enjoy Fortnum & Mason’s world-class service and in-store experience.”

Eugene Barry, Executive Vice President of Commercial at Dubai Airports, said, "We extend a warm DXB welcome to Fortnum & Mason, and are delighted to further elevate our commercial portfolio with this renowned brand partnership. This collaboration offers a blended experience by incorporating retail, food, and hospitality, and perfectly aligns with Dubai Airports commitment to offer high-quality experiences in a global travel setting.”

ABOUT LAGARDERE TRAVEL RETAIL

One of the two priority divisions of Lagardère group, Lagardère Travel Retail is a leading global Travel Retailer, with the longest standing expertise of serving the needs of travellers and partners across Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion and Foodservice. Lagardère Travel Retail operates over 5,000 stores in airports, railway stations and other concessions in 42 countries, and has generated €5.2 bn in sales (100%) in 2022. ​

We harness our pioneering culture to make travel more enjoyable with bespoke offers and experiences. We invest our world-class global expertise and local knowledge to design value-creating partnerships and experiences for our stakeholders: landlords, brands, travelers, employees and communities. ​

We actively champion the more sustainable future of Travel Retail through our comprehensive CSR strategy, covering all aspects of where we, as a business, have an impact and can make a difference.

www.lagardere-tr.com @LagardereTR

ABOUT FORTNUM & MASON

Fortnum & Mason is essential for anyone in search of extraordinary food, joy-giving things, unforgettable experiences, and exceptional service. First founded in London in 1707, after Queen Anne gave her footman William Fortnum permission to sell on discarded candles from St James’s Palace, Fortnum’s has forged a close relationship with the British Royal household ever since. Fortnum & Mason has held several warrants throughout its history, including one from Her late Majesty, The Queen and HM The King, when Prince of Wales.

A London retail institution and pioneer in the hospitality sector, innovation has always been a central pillar at Fortnum’s. From inventing the Scotch Egg and providing supplies to the 1922 Everest expedition, to beekeeping in Piccadilly’s rooftop hives and launching the Food & Drink Awards to celebrate people and talent, Fortnum’s has been a trusted disruptor and authority in the food & drink space, at home and internationally, from the very beginning.

Contact: Lagardère Travel Retail: Renee Mallia, Director of Marketing

r.mallia@lagardere-tr.com