Riyadh: Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, announced the addition of sovereign SASE and generative AI (GenAI) capabilities to its robust unified SASE solution. Fortinet Unified SASE provides complete integration between Fortinet's Secure SD-WAN solution and cloud-delivered security service edge (SSE) under a single console for seamless management, visibility, and security.



John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at Fortinet, emphasized the company's dedication to innovation in the field of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). "Many vendors today are packaging up fragmented SASE capabilities and calling it 'unified SASE.' Fortinet is the only vendor with a unified SASE solution united by one data lake, one operating system, and AI-driven security that also offers customers unparalleled deployment flexibility."



The Importance of Flexible Connectivity: Sovereign SASE

Organizations operating in highly regulated verticals with sensitive data, such as finance, government, and healthcare, require more options for data and cloud sovereignty. Fortinet Sovereign SASE provides a comprehensive SASE delivery option that enables organizations to maintain local control over inspection and logs, ensuring robust data privacy and compliance while offering enhanced security and flexibility to large enterprises and service providers.



With Fortinet Sovereign SASE, customers can determine how their data is routed and where security inspections occur, whether to a data center owned by Fortinet, a partner, or the customer, while ensuring their traffic is protected by Fortinet's full security stack.



FortiAI for SD-WAN Brings the Power of GenAI to Unified SASE

GenAI has emerged as a critical tool to support IT and cybersecurity staff and enable them to make better decisions faster. FortiAI, Fortinet's GenAI assistant, is now available for Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to manage and orchestrate the entire SD-WAN infrastructure. This integration accelerates and enhances Day 0 through Day 2 operations, including visual and configuration assistance, consultation, and troubleshooting.



Continuous Innovation Delivers Advanced Features to Fortinet Unified SASE

Fortinet is committed to continuous SASE innovation and releases monthly updates so organizations can address their changing needs and stay one step ahead of attackers. Recent updates include the ability to configure remote browser isolation (RBI) natively within the FortiSASE cloud-based management console, promoting better network performance for on-demand full mesh networks and self-healing features that rectify issues in real time when building autonomous SD-WAN networks.



Fortinet's Leadership in SASE and SD-WAN

Fortinet was recently named a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE for the second year in a row, a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN for the fourth year in a row, and a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge.



Learn More at the Fortinet Unified SASE Summit

As a part of its commitment to SASE evolution, Fortinet is hosting a Unified SASE Summit on October 10, "SASE Meets AI: Transform a Secure Hybrid World." Attendees will get an exclusive look at the future of SASE and how it's reshaping hybrid work security with insights from Fortinet customers and Google Cloud, as well as Gartner experts.

About Fortinet

Fortinet is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today, we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone.



Collaboration with high-profile, well-respected organizations from both the public and private sectors, including CERTs, government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.