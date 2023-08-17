Dubai, UAE: John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, Product Strategy at Fortinet: “We’re pleased that our zero-trust approach to securing the expanding edges of today’s networks is being recognized by Forrester. We believe that the critical convergence of networking and security must be everywhere and are proud to be one of the only vendors to lead in firewall, SD-WAN, and Zero Trust Edge reports. For us, this recognition validates our continuing commitment to developing one of the leading single-vendor SASE solutions on the market.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that Fortinet has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Edge Solutions, Q3 2023 report. The 32-criterion evaluation identifies the most significant vendors and evaluates their zero-trust edge (ZTE) solutions. Fortinet tied for the highest score in the strategy category.

Secure Networking with ZTE, Also Known as SASE

Also known as secure access service edge (SASE), a ZTE architecture merges and delivers networking and security functions as a service using a combination of zero-trust network access (ZTNA), secure web gateways, and cloud security gateways.

The Fortinet FortiSASE platform converges cloud-delivered security, including secure web gateway, Universal ZTNA, next-generation dual-mode CASB, Firewall-as-a-Service, and Secure SD-WAN networking. Powered by a single operating system, FortiOS, FortiGuard AI-Powered Intrusion Prevention Security Services, and a unified FortiClient agent, FortiSASE helps improve efficiency and delivers consistent security everywhere. By bringing together all of the components needed to converge networking and security, it protects the hybrid workforce with zero implicit trust and helps organizations reduce complexity and consolidate point products. In the report, Forrester points out that Fortinet “differentiated itself in the market by developing and integrating networking functions such as routing into its remote office firewalls, which eases the rollout of its ZTE solution with a unified management interface.”

The Forrester report also states, “Fortinet balances security and networking with eye-popping value.” The report goes on to state, “One of the most compelling aspects of the Fortinet value proposition is its cost. As with its firewalls, the Fortinet option is priced quite literally an order of magnitude lower than the vendor’s most expensive competitors.” FortiSASE can help organizations securely and seamlessly reduce complexity and maximize their return on investment.

How the Forrester Wave™ Results Are Calculated

The Forrester Wave evaluation is an assessment of the top vendors in the market. For the report, Forrester conducts primary research to develop a list of vendors and narrows the list based on the inclusion criteria. Details of product and strategy are gathered through a questionnaire, demos, briefings, and customer reference surveys and interviews.

The evaluation criteria is based on:

The strength of the offering based on remote workforce security capabilities; zero-trust principles; network control, management, monitoring, visibility and observability; and integrations

The strength of the vendors’ strategies, including vision, innovation, roadmap, partner ecosystem, pricing flexibility and transparency, and supporting services and offerings

The vendors presence in the market based on revenue and installed base

Each of the vendors included in the assessment has:

At least $75 million in annual revenue attributed exclusively to ZTE technologies

A ZTNA product in addition to a secure web gateway or cloud security gateway as of May 30, 2023

At least 30% of revenue must come from outside the vendor’s home region and they must have point of presence in every continent except Antarctica

A remote site appliance that provides physical WAN connectivity, link load balancing, or routing capabilities

Complete or partial cloud-based administration across the ZTE components

Fortinet FortiSASE

The Fortinet SASE platform provides secure access and high-performance connectivity to users no matter where they are located. By converging networking and security, FortiSASE delivers enterprise-grade security and provides secure remote access to the web, cloud, and applications anywhere. The cloud-delivered solution helps organizations overcome security gaps and integrates with Fortinet FortiManager for visibility and centralized management across on-premises and remote users.

-Ends-

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2023 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPlanner, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM and FortiXDR. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.