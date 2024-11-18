The partnership will serve large enterprise customers across the Middle East

Fortinet®, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, has announced that e& UAE, telecom arm of e&, will launch a managed secure SD-WAN service powered by Fortinet. The expanded partnership highlights both companies’ commitment to delivering secure networking solutions that enable digital transformation.

e& UAE has been a partner with Fortinet since 2015, delivering top-tier security solutions to the UAE market across diverse sectors such as Government, Healthcare, Education, and Oil and Gas. In 2023, e& UAE was named a Secure Connectivity Partner of the Year by Fortinet. With the expanded partnership, e& UAE will enhance its Managed Firewall service with the addition of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, bringing a host of benefits to organisations of all sizes in key sectors across the region, including improved operational efficiencies, enhanced security measures, and a scalable network infrastructure.

SD-WAN allows organizations of all sizes to improve application and user experience while enabling the flexibility and cost benefits of a hybrid network. Fortinet was recently named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN. We believe this recognition is a testament to the ability for Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to enable businesses to protect their investment and simplify operations along their journey to a Zero Trust Architecture.

Alain Penel, Vice President, Middle East, Turkey & CIS at Fortinet

“Fortinet Secure SD-WAN improves network performance, reliability and security, facilitating smoother communication and collaboration among businesses, government agencies, and individuals. By enabling businesses to operate more efficiently and access cloud-based services seamlessly, the partnership with e& UAE will not only contribute to increased productivity, innovation, and competitiveness at the organisational level, but also on a wider socio-economic level, helping to drive economic growth in the region. Furthermore, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN has set Etisalat up with a strong foundation to seamlessly move from Managed SD-WAN to SASE and SD-Branch in the future.”

Hamad Mohamed Almarzooqi, Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Operations, e& UAE

“Our strategic alignment with Fortinet supports our goal of providing the UAE market with access to leading SD-WAN solutions. These joint efforts will elevate the networking capabilities available to our customers, and reinforce our commitment to service and support excellence. Recognising the critical role of SD-WAN in enterprise advancement, our value propositions are carefully designed to meet the diverse needs of our customers. Our mission goes beyond the delivery of technology; we are committed to the effective deployment and management of SD-WAN infrastructure and we draw on the industry's most advanced expertise to fulfil this ambition.”

Fortinet Supports its MSSP partners

Fortinet continues to drive market evolution with secure networking solutions that deliver security effectiveness, cost, and performance for use cases spanning enterprises on-premises, multi-cloud environments, branch, and remote deployments. MSSP partners can build new services on Fortinet products that offer the flexibility to accommodate different architectural requirements specific to MSSP environments including multitenancy, custom portals, comprehensive automation and orchestration support, centralized management and analytics, custom reporting, and bulk deployment capabilities. Please visit the Fortinet Managed Security Service Providers page for more information about this program.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

