Dubai, UAE – As global investment in healthcare continues to rise, Forte Healthcare is leading the way in supporting the establishment of world-class medical facilities across the UAE and the wider EMEA region. With a deep understanding of the complexities of healthcare operations, the firm provides end-to-end facility commissioning solutions, ensuring that hospitals and medical centers meet the highest regulatory, operational, and financial benchmarks.

“The region is experiencing a significant transformation in healthcare investment, with a strong push towards advanced infrastructure, operational excellence, and regulatory alignment. Forte Healthcare is committed to supporting this growth by providing strategic expertise that ensures facilities are not only built to global standards but are also fully optimized for long-term success,” said Karan Rekhi, CEO of Forte Healthcare.

Through its extensive expertise, Forte Healthcare is enabling investors, developers, and healthcare operators to navigate the highly regulated healthcare landscape, ensuring that facilities are not only fully compliant but also equipped for long-term operational success. From the initial feasibility assessment to strategic planning, infrastructure development, and operational readiness, the firm works closely with stakeholders to deliver seamless, future-ready healthcare facilities that align with both national healthcare strategies and international standards.

A key factor in the success of any healthcare venture is ensuring that facilities are designed, staffed, and managed with precision. Forte Healthcare provides investors with strategic guidance on structuring healthcare operations, optimizing investments, and developing comprehensive business models that support sustainable growth. With a strong focus on regulatory compliance and healthcare governance, the firm ensures that each project meets the stringent requirements set by UAE and regional health authorities, providing a solid foundation for long-term viability.

“Beyond compliance and operations, the ultimate goal is to create healthcare facilities that are efficient, patient-centered, and future-ready. By integrating best practices in facility design, staffing, and revenue cycle management, we are helping to shape a healthcare ecosystem that prioritizes both sustainability and excellence,” added Rekhi.

Recognizing that a high-performing healthcare facility is built on the strength of its people, Forte Healthcare plays a critical role in the recruitment and deployment of licensed medical professionals, ensuring that hospitals and clinics have access to skilled physicians, nurses, and healthcare personnel who meet the highest clinical standards. The firm also works alongside architectural and engineering teams to ensure that facility design enhances patient experience, operational efficiency, and clinical excellence.

As the UAE continues to position itself as a global hub for healthcare excellence, the role of specialized consultancies such as Forte Healthcare becomes increasingly vital in shaping high-quality, sustainable, and patient-centric medical facilities. Through its expertise in facility operations commissioning, strategic advisory, and healthcare management, Forte Healthcare is reinforcing the region’s healthcare landscape by delivering solutions that drive efficiency, accessibility, and long-term impact.