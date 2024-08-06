Forte Healthcare is changing the healthcare landscape in the region by bringing its unparalleled management and planning expertise to hospitals and clinics across the region. Over 50 hospitals and clinics across the region have signed with Forte Healthcare to help them streamline all their processes, reduce patient waiting time, improve customer satisfaction, hire and retain top talent and increase profits.

Karan Rekhi, CEO of Forte Healthcare, emphasises the company's unique role: “Our model is distinct because we manage the entire business operation for our clients. This end-to-end approach allows hospitals and clinics to focus on what they do best – providing exceptional patient care – while we handle the complexities of running the business.”

Dubai has become a prominent medical tourism destination, attracting a significant number of medical tourists annually. In 2022, the city received 674,000 medical tourists who spent around AED 992 million on healthcare services.

Forte works with many of its clients to transform them into Centers of Excellence (COEs) to become specialized institutions designed to provide exceptional medical services in specific areas. This specialization attracts patients globally, boosting the healthcare facility’s overall growth and revenues.

Patient experience is significantly enhanced through patient-centered care models, offering personalized, holistic care. Forte Healthcare’s comprehensive management services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and COEs provide support specific services like counseling, nutrition advice, plastic surgery, pediatrics or geriatric medicine etc.

“Through our management, we ensure that each hospital can maintain the highest standards of care,” Rekhi noted. “This approach not only attracts more patients but also fosters an environment of continuous improvement and innovation, ultimately benefiting the entire healthcare ecosystem in the region”.