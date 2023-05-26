Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of the international financial centre in Abu Dhabi and Al Ghurair Investment, one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at supporting talent through four strategic pillars which include; training programs for an effective and high-skilled workforce, National Development Programs to support in retention of local talent, upskilling existing and new Emirati talent through the Financial Job Centre, and collaborate on new programs for continuous learning within Al Ghurair Investment. The primary objective of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed between ADGM Academy and Al Ghurair Investment last week, in the presence of Human Resources Authority (HRA), is to establish an educational centre of excellence that will focus on nurturing talent, empowering individuals, and creating sustainable long-term careers within the private sector, hence building a strategic partnership that marks a significant milestone in fostering educational excellence and promoting career opportunities within critical job roles.

The collaboration between ADGM Academy and Al Ghurair Investment will encompass key areas of cooperation, including, forming a dedicated working group to drive the partnership's initiatives and ensuring efficient execution of the identified tasks within the specified timelines. Additionally, both organizations will collaborate to promote continuous learning by launching new programs and courses tailored to the identified skill sets and competencies required by Al Ghurair Investment, fostering a culture of continuous learning. In line with this, the partnership will launch National Development Programs aimed at supporting the onboarding, development, and retention of Emirati talent within critical job families of Al Ghurair Investment. Moreover, ADGM Academy will develop targeted training programs to meet the skill requirements of a highly effective workforce, addressing emerging trends and technologies.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of ADGM Academy said, "At ADGM Academy, we believe in the importance of upskilling local talent and fostering national development through strategic partnerships. We are pleased to collaborate with Al Ghurair Investment to develop and empower the next generation of professionals, equipping them with the skills needed to succeed in the fast-changing digital landscape. ADGMA is dedicated to addressing the evolving market demands in the UAE by prioritizing the availability of long-term career opportunities within the private sector for Emiratis. This commitment is exemplified through initiatives such as the Financial Job Centre which aim to employ and upskill Emirati talent to support their career ambitions.”

Debra Teles, Chief People & Culture Officer, Al Ghurair Investment commented: "We are thrilled to partner with ADGM Academy in this strategic collaboration. By joining forces, we aim to empower the UAE's next generation of talent by providing them with the necessary skills and opportunities to thrive in the fast-changing landscape, driven and reshaped by technology. Our commitment to nurturing talent is unwavering, at Al Ghurair Investment, we have built an integrated talent strategy that focuses on developing talent and continuously aligning skills to future business requirements of our future organisation. Through promoting continuous learning and ensuring local talent is adequately up-skilled we are able to create sustainable careers within the private sector aligning perfectly with the nation's vision.

By joining forces, ADGM Academy and Al Ghurair Investment seek to create a thriving educational ecosystem, providing individuals with the necessary tools and knowledge to excel in their chosen fields and contribute to the growth of the UAE’s knowledge-based economy.