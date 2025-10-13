Dubai – Orbitron AI today outlined the next stage of its global journey with the introduction of NovaOS, an advanced intelligence layer designed to power a new generation of autonomous and trustworthy AI systems for enterprises worldwide.

Founded by former EY Partner Saul Adomaitis, Orbitron AI has quickly become recognised for its practical and results-driven approach to enterprise AI. The company’s focus remains clear: to bridge the gap between AI’s potential and measurable business outcomes. With NovaOS, Orbitron AI is taking a significant leap toward enabling AI agents that can reason, act, and collaborate safely and effectively within high demanding enterprise environments.

Saul Adomaitis, Founder & CEO of Orbitron AI, commented:

“Tools like ChatGPT and Copilot have certainly democratised AI, but most businesses are still struggling to translate that into tangible bottom-line impact. That’s why NovaOS comes with pre-built, industry-specific verticals designed to tackle the most pressing business pain points.



At the same time, we’ve seen other agentic AI platforms overpromise by selling ‘agents instead of people.’ Orbitron AI has taken a different path: our agentic products are people-centric, built to drive measurable improvements in process effectiveness. We’re not in the business of replacing people with AI. Our mission is to make business processes faster, more accurate, and more cost-effective while always keeping people in control and in the loop.”

Unlike traditional AI platforms that emphasize model integration or task automation, NovaOS is designed as a full operating environment for intelligent agents built from the ground up around enterprise-grade governance, security, and data sovereignty. It provides a unified framework that ensures compliance with corporate policies and regulatory requirements, including:



● Secure identity and governance mechanisms for autonomous agents

● Context and memory management to support adaptive, policy-aligned intelligence

● Deep observability and auditability for performance, compliance, and risk monitoring

● Integrated agentic commerce and payments with enterprise-level security controls



Together, these capabilities establish a trusted, policy-compliant foundation where AI agents can safely and transparently contribute to business processes — with accountability and data integrity at the core.

Adomaitis added, “We are entering a period where AI will no longer sit on the sidelines. It will actively participate in decision-making and operations. NovaOS is our step toward that reality — a system designed for the world where humans and AI work side by side.”

Orbitron AI continues to expand its presence across the United States, the MENA region, and India, supporting enterprises as they adopt AI responsibly and at scale. The company’s vision for NovaOS underscores its commitment to building the infrastructure needed for the next era of intelligent enterprise systems.



About Orbitron AI

Orbitron AI was founded by Saul Adomaitis, a recognized leader in enterprise innovation with more than two decades at EY, where he advised Fortune 500 companies and led complex transformation programs across the energy, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

Orbitron AI is developing NovaOS, a foundational layer that enables organizations to deploy and manage intelligent agents with integrated identity, observability, governance, and secure commerce capabilities. Its mission is to make AI a dependable and measurable driver of enterprise performance.

Orbitron AI operates across the US, MENA, and India.

