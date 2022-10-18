Dubai, UAE – Beyond just a Forex Trading and Investing platform, FOREX.com is on a mission to empower traders by giving them access to the knowledge and tools they need to unlock their full trading potential.

While exhibiting at Forex Expo Dubai 2022 - the largest trading event in Dubai held at World Trade Center on October 19th and 20th, 2022 – Diamond Sponsor FOREX.com introduced an expansion to its Trading Plan tools. The new tool, PlayMaker*, aims to help traders build on advanced performance analytics, hone their trader personality, improve their decision-making process, and ultimately, optimize their trading strategies and tactics.

PlayMaker is in addition to the previous performance analytics tool GamePlan*, and both products are considered efficient tools for traders with a trading plan who seek to better understand their trading habits, and are willing to learn from harmful, emotion-based behaviours to rectify their trading strategy.

On one hand, PlayMaker puts traders in control, as it helps them avoid emotional trading mistakes and assists them with their discipline so they can remain on track with their goals. This live trading tool enables traders to make confident decisions and reduce costly mistakes, with features like Individual Risk, Daily Losses, Open Trades and Trading Streaks.

On the other hand, GamePlan helps traders unravel the key strengths and weaknesses that are impacting their trading performances, to help them find their edge with features like the Scorecard, which allows them to adjust their trading plan to more achievable goals. Other GamePlan features include unique psychological metrics that give traders clear paths to change their behaviours.

Ritu Singh, Regional Director of Stone X Group Inc., confirmed that FOREX.com is championing a new way for investors to trade. she said: “We perceive trading as a learning process. The more experience you have, the more knowledge you gain, and the more tools you have access to, the better you will perform. We are empowering traders by giving them access to abundant learning resources, and continuously offering them advanced monitoring, assessment, and analytical tools. They trust us to provide them with the right opportunities and technologies to upgrade their trading performance.”

Reliability, expertise, and novelty are emerging as FOREX.com’s main differentiators. The company is regularly rolling out new solutions for investors and traders, including PlayMaker and GamePlay, as well as launching new products, such as thematic indices, which allow traders to speculate on global inflation rates.

Singh added: “50% of all traders in the UAE, are new comers, a clear sign that this market is growing massively, and we want to be part of it. Active traders in the region have grown significantly over the last two years, reflecting the potential the Middle East market has and the appetite the region has for innovative tools and trading and investment solutions. We plan to invest heavily in the Middle East, and introduce even more innovative products, services and solutions that cater to the specific needs of traders in the region.”

FOREX.com is determined to providing Middle-Eastern investors with a seamless, advantageous and truly exceptional trading journey. To mark its participation to Forex Expo Dubai, the company has launched its “0 Commission*” promo, a new pricing structure that allows investors to get into trading stocks more easily, in addition to a new set of equities in Mexico.

About FOREX.com

FOREX.com is part of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), a publicly-traded company, and meets the highest standards of corporate governance, financial reporting, and disclosure. FOREX.com gives its clients access to over 9,500 tradeable markets and is a global market leader in the leveraged trading industry.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its over 3,300 employees serve more than 45,000 commercial and institutional clients, and more than 370,000 active retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

